Seahawks Rumors: 2 Rookies Predicted to Get Cut Ahead of Rams Showdown

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are making moves ahead of their divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Elite Loyalty Sports broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Seattle was signing veteran Jason Peters to the active roster.

Peters’ agency posted, “Very proud of our very own, future first-ballot Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who is signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks for the remainder of the 2023 NFL Season!”

The promotion doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Seattle has elevated the offensive tackle from the practice squad three times this season — the league max. However, the Seahawks have a full roster which means they’ll need to make a cut before facing the Rams on Sunday. With Abraham Lucas expected to return soon, analysts believe two rookies are on the chopping block.

Very proud of our very own, future first-ballot Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who is signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks for the remainder of the 2023 NFL Season! 🥂 #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/TTgqRa8gs9 — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) November 17, 2023

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta predicts Seattle will cut McClendon Curtis and/or Raiqwon O’Neal. The former undrafted rookies were both signed off waivers in September and neither player has seen much playing time.

Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander agrees, as does SI’s Corbin K. Smith. “Curtis and O’Neal may be waived with hopes the team can sneak them to the practice squad,” Smith wrote.

“Since both players have been on the active roster since being plucked from other practice squads, they would be eligible to be elevated up to three times if injuries strike again at the position, creating a perfect scenario from a depth standpoint.”

O’Neal was initially signed off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ practice squad. Seattle snatched Curtis from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seahawks Tackle Jason Peters Had His Best Game Against the Washington Commanders

Just as I thought… Jason Peters took care of TWO defenders on this key fourth down conversion run by Zach Charbonnet. #OldManStrength pic.twitter.com/Ya7tL5GDBv — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 13, 2023

During the Seahawks 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 10, Peters proved age is just a number. The 41-year-old tallied a season-high 56 snaps at right tackle, giving up just one pressure on 34 pass blocking reps.

The 6-foot-4, 328-pounder also helped clear the way for running backs Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet. “Along with being a brick wall in pass protection, Peters dominated in the trenches as a run blocker, helping the Seahawks rush for 80 of their 120 yards going behind the right side of the offensive line,” Smith wrote.

While the six-time All-Pro typically rotates with Stone Forsythe, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll doubled the veteran’s snaps against Washington.

“He just played a really good football game. He did a very nice job,” Carroll told reporters. “It was obviously his best play for us, and that’s why we left him in. We had planned to split the time. We liked the way he was going, so we just kind of left him out there and we’re pleased to have him out there at the end and down the stretch.

“There was some concern about how his endurance would be, staying out there, because he hadn’t played a lot in the last couple of weeks. This week was a chance to see him go and he came through in a big fashion.”

Abraham Lucas Returned to Practice, But Isn’t Ready to Play

Abe Lucas practicing again today. pic.twitter.com/AJ3AzfU1YL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 17, 2023



While there was hope for Lucas to return this week, the Seahawks third-round pick from the 2022 NFL isn’t quite there. Lucas suffered a knee injury during the Seahawks’ season opener against the Rams, during which Seattle lost 30-13.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, November 17, “He practiced except for today,” Carroll said. “He did a nice job. It’s on the right track to get him back more seriously next week and see if he’s got a shot.

“He needed to make it through something and we needed to see how he would respond, and we don’t have all that information yet. But Wednesday and Thursday he did fine, and came out OK, seemingly, today, but it was just a day to make sure we didn’t overload it.”

With Lucas out, Peters and Forsyth will continue to rotate during Seattle’s rematch against the Rams on Sunday, November 19.