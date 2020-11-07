Seahawks Reveal Rare Jersey & Uniform Combo vs. Bills

Things will be unique for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 for many different reasons including the rare road trip to Buffalo. Russell Wilson will play his first game in Buffalo, and the Seahawks will have a unique uniform combination. The Seahawks will wear their white jerseys with grey pants, a rare combination for a team that loves to go with their signature all-blue look.

Seattle will be without several key players including Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. The good news is star safety Jamal Adams will play his first game since Week 3. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated that Adams will not face any limitations against the Bills. It will be interesting to see how the team utilizes Ryan Neal who has been solid in Adams’ absence.

“We won’t limit him at all,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “He took everything this week… He reported coming off the rehab really fit, so he looked great this week. He was flying. I don’t see any reason to restrict him at all.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Carlos Dunlap Will Make His Seahawks Debut Against the Bills

Adams will be joined in the lineup by newly acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap who is expected to see plenty of snaps in Week 9. Carroll squashed any notion that Dunlap will struggle in a new scheme noting the “transition was nothing.”

“Carlos had a really complete week,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He was ready to go right at the beginning of the first day in the walkthrough and he had already studied up over the weekend, and stuff came real easy to them. So he was able to go out and play really clean. That’s your concern—is he confused, does it slow him down, the new system at all? But he’s played enough ball and he understands principles, and they do fit the way he’s liked to play in the past, so the transition was nothing. It was just it was seamless. Really looking forward, it’s been all lit up and having fun with everybody during the weekend.”

Russell Wilson Is Pushing for the Seahawks Throwback Uniforms

Seahawks fans and players alike have been pushing for the team to bring back their throwback uniforms. Over the offseason, Russell Wilson posted a message showing his support for the old uniforms to be in the current rotation.

“This is a MUST 🔥🔥🔥 @Seahawks fans around the 🌎 would love. #JustDoIt #Throwbacks,” Wilson noted on Instagram.

The challenge the Seahawks and other teams face is that the NFL currently only allows the use of one helmet during the season. There has been some buzz that this rule could be relaxed in the coming years which would allow the Seahawks and other teams to bring back their throwback uniforms.

For now, Seahawks fans will have to be thankful for the current look which is a significant upgrade from the team’s uniforms when Carroll first arrived in Seattle. Here is a look at the jerseys and helmets Wilson pushed for this offseason.

READ NEXT: Seahawks Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher