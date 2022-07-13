Seahawks Quarterback Target Rekindles Trade Market with Update

The Seattle Seahawks may be heading into the 2022 season without adding another quarterback. However, if a certain veteran quarterback were to become available, that could change quickly.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has been keeping a close eye on the quarterback market throughout the offseason. One name that the Seahawks have been linked and considered a top potential landing spot for is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Garoppolo trade market has been quiet throughout the offseason, presumably because the 49ers veteran had offseason shoulder surgery. However, that could be changing quickly after a report from Matt Barrows with The Athletic revealed that the 30-year-old QB has been throwing for the past couple of weeks.

If Garoppolo is healthy and ready to go in time for training camp, the trade market could ramp up in the coming weeks.

Could Jimmy Garoppolo Play for the Seahawks in 2022?

With Garoppolo getting healthier and the number of available quarterbacks shrinking, the Seahawks could very well be in the market for the 30-year-old quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have already had internal discussions about making a move for Garoppolo. A potential trade would be difficult given the financials, with Garoppolo counting for nearly $27 million against the cap in 2022.

Head coach Pete Carroll has also shut down the possibility of a quarterback trade this offseason, saying that he didn’t envision the team trading for a quarterback back in May. A lot can change in a couple of months, however, and coaches and general managers choose their words very carefully when talking to the media.

That being said, there’s also the possibility that the Seahawks can acquire Garoppolo without having to trade for him. The 49ers would have to release Garoppolo in order for that to happen, but that move could be in the team’s best interest. Releasing the 30-year-old would only result in a $1.4 million dead cap hit, saving the team more than $25 million in cap space.

With over $16 million in estimated cap space, the Seahawks could make Garoppolo an appealing offer to Garoppolo as a free agent. If the 30-year-old wanted a chance at the starting job along payback against his former team, then Seattle would be an ideal landing spot for him.

Who Will Be Seattle’s Starting QB in 2022?

If the Seahawks ultimately decide not to make a trade for a quarterback before Week 1, then there are two likely contenders to win the starting job.

Geno Smith is the early favorite to be the 2022 starter heading into training camp. After a slow start to his NFL career, Smith found a home in Seattle as Russell Wilson’s backup in 2019. The 31-year-old shined in limited action last season, posting a 103.0 passer rating with five touchdowns and just one interception filling in for an injured Wilson.

Drew Lock was acquired in the trade that sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and is looking to take the starting job from Smith before the 2022 season begins. His NFL career hasn’t gone according to plan, but the Seahawks are hoping that the gunslinger can recapture his college production that helped him lead the FBS in passing touchdowns in 2017 at Missouri.

There is only one other quarterback currently on Seattle’s 90-man roster, and that’s former Washington Huskies QB Jacob Eason. The 24-year-old was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but has only thrown five career passes. A 6’6″ quarterback with a strong arm, Eason struggled with consistent accuracy in college, and will need to blow coaches away if he wants a chance at starting for the Seahawks.