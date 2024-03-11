‘Priority’ LB Ditches Seahawks to Sign 8-Figure Deal With Dolphins

The Seattle Seahawks have numerous difficult decisions to make this offseason. With an all-new coaching staff under head coach Mike Macdonald, it was difficult to predict which players they would keep.

However, linebacker Jordyn Brooks was considered the team’s second most valuable pending agent behind Leonard Williams. Speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine, Seahawks general manager John Schneider called keeping their first-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft a “priority.”

After cutting several veterans and restructuring numerous contracts, the Seahawks have approximately $44.9 million in cap space. However, negotiations with Brooks must’ve gone south.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday, March 11, that Brooks was leaving Seattle. Instead, he’s signing a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL analyst Cameron Wolfe added further context to the contract. “Brooks is for a base value of 3 years, $26.25 million ($8.75M/year),” Wolfe posted. “Brooks can make up to a maximum of $10M/year on the deal.

The Seahawks declined to pick up Brooks’ fifth-year option last offseason. If they had picked it up, the Texas Tech alum would’ve been locked into a fully guaranteed $12.72 million salary for 2024. Instead, after returning from an ACL tear suffered late in the 2022 season, he played the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of just under $2.28 million.

Last season, Brooks tallied 111 total tackles, 5 quarterback hits, 4 passes defensed, and 1 interception for a pick-six. He also recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2023, with eight total tackles for loss.

Jordyn Brooks Said He’d ‘Love’ to Return to Seattle

When asked if he’d like to re-sign with Seattle after the season ended, “Of course,” Brooks said, per The Athletic’s Mike Dugar. “This has been home for me, the start of my career, so I would love to be back.”

Dugar predicted Brooks would stay in Seattle. “Based on Schneider’s history, re-signing Brooks and pairing him with an inexpensive running mate would appear to be the likeliest path forward,” he wrote.

While Schneider may have a propensity for homegrown talent, Macdonald and new defensive coordinator Aden Durde might’ve felt differently. SI’s Corbin K. Smith suggested Seattle may let Brooks walk due to his missed tackle rate. Last season, Brooks missed 21 tackles, 16% of his opportunities.

“Throughout his four years in Seattle, he never has truly made the jump to elite at his position,” Smith surmised. However, after allowing 13 touchdowns throughout his first three seasons in Seattle, he allowed zero last year.

Between his age and showcased improvements, however, Smith ultimately believed Seattle would retain Brooks. “His youth, production, athleticism, toughness, and competitive juices should make him the top priority to invest in long-term as a centerpiece of Macdonald’s defense for years to come.”

Will the Seahawks Make a Move for Ravens LB Patrick Queen?



With veteran Bobby Wagner also expected to exit in free agency, the Seahawks have a hole at linebacker.

Ever since Macdonald was hired, rumors of Seattle snagging Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen have only intensified.

When Seattle selected Brooks as their No. 27 overall pick, the Ravens drafted Queen at No. 28. At the time, Macdonald was Baltimore’s linebackers coach. However, Queen will cost much more than Brooks. Spotrac.com projects his market value to earn the 24-year-old five-year, $92.6 million deal.

Amid the flurry of activity in the NFL on Monday, Queen remains a free agent as of early Monday evening.