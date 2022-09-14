Seahawks Starter Nearly Retired Before 2022 Season

The Seattle Seahawks are fortunate to have a little bit of depth in their secondary for the 2022 season. However, one of those depth pieces who has been thrust into the starting lineup nearly retired this offseason.

With the torn quad injury that Jamal Adams suffered in Week 1, which will likely keep him out for the rest of the season, veteran safety Josh Jones was forced into the starting defense on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. However, Jones recently told reporters that he nearly didn’t even play this year.

According to ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson, Jones admitted that he almost retired this offseason out of frustration for his lack of production throughout his career and desire to spend more time with his family. However, Jones admitted that he came back thanks to a conversation with head coach Pete Carroll.

S Josh Jones, who will start in Jamal Adams' absence, said he considered retiring this past offseason. He was frustrated with how his career has gone and wanted to be closer to family. His mind changed when Pete Carroll called him in April. "That was the sign right there." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 14, 2022

With the injury to Adams, Jones will be asked to step up in a big way for the Seahawks defense. He has big shoes to fill replacing an All-Pro safety, but it will be a great opportunity for Jones to remind fans that he’s earned a starting role at the NFL level.

How Josh Jones Became a Seahawk

He may not be a household name in the pros, but Josh Jones has earned his stripes and gone through plenty of ups and downs to make it where he is today.

Jones was just a 3-star recruit out of Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan. With offers to play for some solid FBS programs including Colorado, Pittsburgh, and Central Michigan, Jones ultimately decided to go out east and play for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

After redshirting his first season in 2013, Jones went on to be a consistent contributor for three seasons with the Wolfpack. He filled up the stat sheet in his final season in 2016, finishing the year with 109 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections.

With a solid frame and athleticism that made him an intriguing safety/linebacker hybrid player, Jones was taken in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He was a regular contributor in two seasons for the Packers, starting 12 games, but was ultimately waived shortly before the 2019 season.

Jones bounced around a few teams over the next couple of seasons with brief stints in Dallas, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis. He signed on with Seattle’s practice squad in December of 2021, but was quickly called up to play for the team.

The 27-year-old safety ended up having a solid four games with the Seahawks, and instead of retiring after the year, he’s back with the team and will be asked to step up in place of an injured Adams going forward.

Latest Seahawks Injury News

Jones will be starting for Adams going forward, but that’s not the only major injury news for the Seahawks heading into Week 2.

Third-year pass rusher Alton Robinson was placed on injured reserve with what is feared to be a long-term knee injury. Hopes were high for Robinson after racking up five sacks and ten tackles for loss over his first two seasons with the team.

In more positive news, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play in Week 2 after missing the season opener with a hernia injury. Walker was an electric running back in college football last season with Michigan State, and is hoping to bring a dynamic skill set to the backfield alongside Rashaad Penny.

Injuries will continue to pile up throughout the season, just like they will for every NFL team, but the return of a dynamic playmaker like Walker is a big positive this early in the year.