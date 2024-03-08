Seahawks Predicted to Sign Colts $11.5 Million Breakout Safety

The Seattle Seahawks started cleaning house ahead of free agency. After cutting Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald needs a new safety.

Seattle Sports’ Maura Dooley believes Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon is an “intriguing option” for the Seahawks.

“In 2023, Blackmon made the move from free safety to strong safety,” Dooley wrote. “He had already shown solid coverage skills but proved to be an impressive tackler and run blocker in his new role, amassing 88 tackles while still leading the Colts in interceptions with four.”

Julian Blackmon intercepts Mac Jones at the goal line! 📺: #INDvsNE on NFL Network

The third-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft registered 42 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble in his rookie season. The Utah alum appeared in just six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear. During the 2022 NFL season, a shoulder injury knocked him out of the final three games.

Pro Football Focus projects Blackmon receiving a two-year, $11.5 million contract in free agency. “Blackmon’s 30 defensive stops in 2023 were more than his career total before this season, and he missed a career-low 7.4% of tackle opportunities,” PFF wrote.

While the 25-year-old had a breakout season in 2023, recording a career-high 8 passes defensed and 4 picks, his health is a concern. He missed the final two games of the season due to a shoulder injury. In 50 career games and 46 starts, he’s registered 214 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, and 7 interceptions.

Julian Blackmon was Named the ‘Best Player’ on the Colts Secondary in 2023

If Blackmon remains healthy, he can be an asset on the field. And with an average $5.75 million salary, he’s an affordable option for the Seahawks.

The Athletic’s Mike Dugar wrote, “With Macdonald running the show, the Seahawks will try to revamp a defense that had individual talent but ranked 25th in scoring and 29th in expected points added per play in 2023.

“Beyond [Julian] Love, their options to replace Adams and Diggs include third-year defensive back Coby Bryant, 2023 sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed II (who tore his ACL midway through the year) and rookie undrafted free agent Jonathan Sutherland.”

However, AtoZ Sports’ Destin Adams urged the Colts to re-sign Blackmon. “In my opinion, Blackmon should be the number one priority to retain on the defensive side of the ball. First of all, he is only 25 and was the best player on the team’s secondary this past season. And that was made even clearer after he went on IR, and the drop in play at the safety position was so drastic.

“Blackmon mans the SS position but also has a very diverse role on the defense, where he is asked to wear many hats. And he has been impressive in every role he is given.

The Seahawks Could Make a Move to Sign Ravens Safety Geno Stone

The Baltimore Ravens pending free agent Geno Stone is a name that’s regularly linked to Seattle. “Last year was Stone’s first season playing more than half of the defensive snaps, and he excelled under Macdonald,” Dooley wrote.

The 24-year-old led the AFC with 7 interceptions last season after filling in for injured free safety Marcus Williams. In 17 games and 11 starts, Stone recorded 68 total tackles and 9 passes defensed.

Pro Football Focus surmised, “Stone boasted an 84.9 PFF coverage grade in the regular season that ranked seventh at the position… The knocks on Stone will be about his lack of deployment in the box or the slot and his poor run defense and tackling, missing 19% of tackle opportunities this season.”

According to Spotrac.com, Stone stands to earn a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency.