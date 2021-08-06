Former Seahawks Pro Bowler Could Reunite With Ex-Seattle Coach: Report

K.J. Wright could be reuniting with a former Seattle Seahawks coach but not in the Pacific Northwest. The Raiders have an interest in Wright, and Las Vegas hosted the linebacker on August 5th, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If signed, Wright would be reunited with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley who has the same role with the Raiders.

“Former Seahawks’ veteran LB K.J. Wright is in Las Vegas to meet with the Raiders, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “It’s a familiar scheme with former Seahawks’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley now being the Raiders’ DC.”

Wright Left His Visit With the Raiders Without a Deal

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Wright plans to “think things over” before making a move. Wright left Las Vegas without signing a deal, but it will be worth monitoring to see if the linebacker could finally have a home.

“Free agent LB K.J. Wright tells me he is currently at the Raiders facility. ‘I am here now,'” Anderson detailed on Twitter. “‘@AdamSchefter 1st on visit to Las Vegas. The current plan is for Wright to go home after his visit & think things over though potential negotiations could spur more imminent action.”

Wright recently posted a workout video noting he is going “back to the basics.” The free-agent linebacker is coming off a strong 2020 campaign with the Seahawks notching 86 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 10 pass deflections.

“When s— don’t go as planned how do you respond?? It’s only one way 🎥 @alitheguru Trainer @reesefsp #workforwhatyouwant #myseason #backtothebasics,” Wright posted on Instagram on August 1st.

Could the Seahawks Re-Sign Wright?

The Seahawks left the door open for Wright to return, but the team would have likely already re-signed the linebacker if it was going to happen. Seattle appears to want second-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks to fully step into the starting lineup.

“Until we get on the field and can see how things are starting to come together there won’t be major changes in what’s going on because we’re pretty committed at this point,” Carroll said in May, per Pro Football Talk. “That doesn’t mean that we’re not tuned into all of the options and the opportunities that are out there because we are. But K.J. is OK at this point. He’s doing fine. And if we get a chance to call on him we’ll go after it and see if we can put something together.”

Wagner on Playing Without Wright: ‘It’s Definitely an Adjustment’

Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner admitted it has been an adjustment not lining up next to Wright. Wagner campaigned for the Seahawks to re-sign Wright throughout the offseason.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, something you’ve got to get used to,” Wagner noted, per Sports Illustrated. “I’ve been around him for my whole career, so it’s definitely something you’re conscious of. Something that you have to understand how the business works and hope for the best and kind of figure things out,” Wagner said following Thursday’s training camp practice.

“I just think it’s very interesting that somebody can come off one of his best seasons and find himself not on a team. I definitely feel like he’s deserving of it. He’s a leader, someone that anybody would love to have on his team. Unfortunately, there’s a business side to this. I’m still hoping for the best.”