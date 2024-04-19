Seahawks Sign Former Ohio State QB Ahead of NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks added to the quarterbacks room ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Former Ohio State quarterback Kory Curtis announced on X, formerly known as Twitter that he’s heading to Seattle.

“Super grateful for the opportunity to join the @Seahawks. The first step on this journey… Rookie minicamp! #AGTG,” Curtis posted.

Curtis earned a scholarship to Ohio State but transferred out after Justin Fields was named the starter, The Gannon Knight reported. After two years at Bryant University, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder transferred to Gannon in 2021. During the 2022 season, he registered 2,879 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, along with 4 rushing scores.

While Curtis was hopeful to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL draft, he did not. “To be honest, it’s been a little frustrating,” he told the outlet. “I was projected in the 6th or 7th round of the NFL draft, but I didn’t get drafted in either round. From there it’s been an uphill battle.” The prospect ended up signing on to play with The Quad City Steamrollers of the Indoor Football League.

“I decided to sign with them because they were willing to give me an opportunity,” Curtis explained. “Their head coach is close with a lot of NFL guys and the IFL has a direct link to the XFL so there’s like a draft for the IFL players.” More recently, he signed on to play with the West Texas Desert Hawks.

Former Ohio State quarterback Kory Curtis has a private workout next Monday with the Pittsburgh #Steelers, source says. Curtis has a special arm, which has caught the attention of many teams.

pic.twitter.com/WsP8DrehKS — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 1, 2024

Before joining the Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Curtis for a private workout. SI’s Noah Strackbein wrote of the visit, “Teams have been intrigued with his strong arm and D1.”

QB Cory Kurtis’ Completion Percentage Made a Huge Jump Between 2021 and 2022



Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Gannon head coach Erik Raeburn discussed how much Curtis improved after he transferred to Gannon. “Kory has really developed his accuracy over the past two seasons,” Raeburn told The Fort Myers News-Press.

“In 2021 his completion percentage was right around 51% and in 2022 it rose to 65%. It was a byproduct of his work on his fundamentals and his film study to gain a greater command of our system.”

The Cape Coral native had individual workouts with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Steelers. “One of the things they loved the most is I’m a cerebral player,” Curtis told the outlet. “I called most plays at the line. I can call an offense at the line. They liked that and they like I can extend the pocket.”

After a winding journey, Curtis finally gets his shot in the NFL in Seattle. Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker Jr. reposted the news on X and wrote, “See you brother. 🤞🏾.”

Seahawks News: Rumors Swirl Seattle May Draft Another QB in the 2024 NFL Draft



While Pete Carroll rolled with just two quarterbacks on the roster, it’s not clear how many new head coach Mike Macdonald prefers. Heading into the 2024 NFL season. quarterback Geno Smith is the starter. Seattle also traded for quarterback Sam Howell with the Washington Commanders.

“Very confident in Geno,” Macdonald said, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “Geno’s going to be our starter. Sam knows he’s going to be our backup, but Sam is a great young player, and he’s got a really bright future that we believe in.”

Despite the commitment to Smith, who turns 34 in October, analysts across the league predict Seattle may draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Most rumors revolve around former University of Washington star Michael Penix Jr.

“If Michael Penix watches his name not called on Day 1, you will hear me on the show Friday morning say, ‘Go get Michael Penix,’” former quarterback turned analyst Brock Huard claimed on Seattle Sports. The Seahawks have the No. 16 overall pick in the draft, however, they don’t have a second-round selection.

“If Penix is sitting in the second round and the Seahawks have an opportunity, trade next year’s second- or third-(round pick),” Huard said. “Go up, be aggressive and get a guy that from Day 1 would step into this system and be ahead of the curve.”