Seahawks Sack Master Throws Shade at Kyler Murray

Newly acquired defensive end Carlos Dunlap made the game-winning sack for the Seattle Seahawks and the pass rusher is not afraid to let the Arizona Cardinals know about it. Dunlap referred to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as a “squirrel” after the game as the defensive end described rushing the passer with a smile on his face.

“As a defensive line, we think the sky is the limit,” Dunlap explained during his post-game press conference. “We just continue to get guys back healthy, get in rhythm. When the offense gives us an opportunity, and the coverage is that good. They shut down Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] all game. So, they gave us an opportunity to keep him [Kyler Murray] running around. I’ll chase after a squirrel all day.”

Through his first three games with the Seahawks, Dunlap has three sacks, nine tackles and six quarterback hits making the mid-season trade look like a steal for Seattle. The Seahawks were able to snag Dunlap from the Bengals for back-up offensive lineman B.J. Finney and just a seventh-round pick.

Seattle will also have an opportunity to keep Dunlap under contract for next season as well. Dunlap has had seven or more sacks in seven straight seasons and is on pace to keep this streak alive with his resurgence since arriving in Seattle.

Dunlap on Carroll: ‘He Almost Tackled Me on the Sideline’

Dunlap is still getting used to his new coach’s energy as the defensive end joked that Pete Carroll almost “tackled” him on the sideline. After a two-game losing streak, Carroll appears to be thrilled that his defense appears to finally be turning the corner.

“I personally still see myself being able to do for years to come and I hope you got a taste [for] me today,” Dunlap said, per Pro Football Talk’s Curtis Crabtree. “…[Carroll] was fired up. He almost tackled me on the sideline. That was crazy to see a head coach that involved.”

Carroll admitted that Dunlap has brought a much-needed presence to the defensive line. For much of the offseason, the questions centered around the Seahawks pass rush, but now it is the secondary that appears to be the unit’s weakest link.

“He’s been a boost,” Carroll noted, via Sport’s Illustrated’s Corbin Smith. “We’ve had a lot of sacks in the last three games… He really helps and we desperately needed him. He really is comfortable and fits right in.”

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is also thrilled with the newest Seahawks defensive lineman. Adams took to Twitter after the game to show Dunlap some love.

“S/O to my dawg Lap. #Playmaker,” Adams tweeted.

Rookie Pass Rusher Darrell Taylor Is Expected to Make His NFL Debut in the Coming Weeks

The Seahawks could be getting even more help on the defensive line as rookie pass rusher Darrell Taylor is close to returning to the field. Seattle traded up in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Taylor, but the former Tennessee defensive end has been sidelined for the first half of the season.

“We’re a couple weeks away from seeing Taylor come back to us too,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “That might be a really good boost we can get and it will be nice to see how it all fits together.”

