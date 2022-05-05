Seahawks Rookie Quarterback Signing Bonus Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks may not have taken a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they were still willing to invest in an intriguing undrafted free agent in Louisiana’s Levi Lewis.

Coming out of a smaller program, Lewis was a long shot to be drafted, especially considering how far some of this year’s top QB prospects like Sam Howell, Malik Willis, and Desmond Ridder fell. However, the former Ragin’ Cajuns QB’s NFL dreams are still alive after officially signing a deal with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Lewis secured the highest signing bonus of any Seahawks UDFA, getting $15,000 guaranteed to head to Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' undrafted deals: Joey Blount ($13,000 signing bonus), Shamarious Gilmore ($7,000 signing bonus), Jake Herslow ($5,000 signing bonus), Levi Lewis ($15,000 signing bonus, Deontai Williams ($10,000 signing bonus) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 4, 2022

Lewis will be fighting to secure a spot on the final 53-man roster during training camp, while Drew Lock and Geno Smith battle it out to secure the starting job.

Levi Lewis Draws Kyler Murray Comparison

Play

Levi Lewis 2021-2022 Louisiana Highlights || HD Levi Louis 2021 Highlights Subscribe for more College Football Highlights DISCLAIMER – All clips property of the NCAA. No copyright infringement is intended, all videos are edited to follow the "Free Use" guideline of YouTube. All videos are made with the intent of promoting College Athletics #ncaafootball #collegefootball #footballhighlights #levilewis #louisiana #sunbelt 2021-12-23T19:24:08Z

Despite competing for a backup spot, Lewis has plenty of athleticism as a playmaking quarterback. His smaller stature combined with his athleticism has him drawing comparisons by at least one prominent figure to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“The easy knock on Louisiana QB Levi Lewis will be height (5086v),” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said on Twitter. “But big hands {9 5/8) will help ease size concerns for some NFL teams. Fun to watch & hard to defend. Stylistically, think Kyler Murray.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Lewis posted solid numbers in his final season at Louisiana, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,917 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added another 343 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, which is a solid number considering college rushing stats include lost yards on sacks taken, and Lewis was sacked 26 times in his final season.

Although his size was likely a big reason for him going undrafted, Lewis shows good zip on the ball and solid accuracy on short-to-intermediate throws. His composure in the pocket helps him make plays, but he can also take off downfield with his legs.

Can Levi Lewis Make the Final 53-Man Roster?

Despite the signing bonus, Lewis isn’t guaranteed to make the final roster. He’ll have a tough competition between a pair of other backup QBs to fight for what will likely be the third-string spot on the depth chart.

Former Indianapolis Colts fourth-round pick Jacob Eason will be the early favorite to land the third-string job. At 6’6″ and 231 pounds, Eason has a rocket of an arm, although he has had serious issues with accuracy in the past. The physical tools are there, but there’s a chance he’s not the cleanest scheme fit for what the Seahawks want to do offensively.

The Seahawks also brought in another undrafted quarterback in Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp. Eleby still had two more years of college eligibility, but ultimately decided to try out for the pros. He will face an uphill battle to make Seattle’s roster, but could jump ahead of Eason and Lewis if he can prove himself over the next few months heading into the regular season.