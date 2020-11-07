Seahawks Host Former Lions Running Back & Bama Standout: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be thin at running back given the mounting injuries the team has at the position. The Seahawks hosted free-agent running back Bo Scarbrough prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Bills, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Scarbrough started five games for the Lions last season notching 377 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The running back was a standout player at Alabama and drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the No. 236 overall pick. Scarbrough’s best statistical season came his sophomore year in 2016 when the running back rushed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He spent the majority of his time at Alabama as part of a running back committee splitting carries with rushers like Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake and Damien Harris. After battling back from injuries this season, the Lions released Scarbrough on October 31, but he did not receive any snaps this season.

Carson & Hyde Have Both Been Ruled Out vs. Bills

The Seahawks will once again be short-handed at running back this week as Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have both been ruled out against the Bills. Seattle signed Alex Collins to the team’s practice squad and the running back could be elevated to the active roster in Week 9.

We are expecting some combination of DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and Collins in the backfield. Scarbrough’s visit indicates the Seahawks could be concerned about either Hyde or Carson’s availability moving forward. The team is also awaiting the return of Rashaad Penny who is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last season.

“Couldn’t make it today [final Week 9 practice],” Carroll noted when asked about Carson’s status, per Sports Illustrated. “Today was going to be the day we try to decide where he was and they didn’t feel like it was right to bring him out there today, so we gotta leave him home, take care of him, get him ready for next week.”

Collins Could Play This Week vs. Bills

As for Collins, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the team will have no problem playing him against the Bills if they make the decision to activate the running back prior to kickoff. Collins is on his second stint in Seattle, and Carroll praised what he has seen from him since he arrived.

“He had a terrific week for us and was really impressive,” Carroll added. “He kinda fell right back into the flow of things here and we feel very comfortable with him playing. Even though he hasn’t been practicing all this time, we feel pretty good about him. He’s got his head in the right spot for it.”

Nick Saban Pushed the Cowboys to Draft Scarbrough

Scarbrough was drafted by the Cowboys who admitted it was the prodding of Nick Saban that helped the franchise make the decision to select the running back. During their draft call with Scarbrough, several of the Cowboys coaches indicated that Saban praised the running back’s potential.

“I’ve known coach Saban for a long time, and he couldn’t say enough good things about you,” former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett noted, per AL.com.

Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan added that Scarbrough entered the NFL “highly rated” by Saban.

“I know coach Saban well, and you come highly rated from maybe the best coach ever,” Linehan noted, via AL.com. “And our scouts and coaches love you, and so do I. Coach Garrett’s excited. Let’s go to work.”

