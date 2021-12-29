Marshawn Lynch Sets Sights on Partial Team Ownership

One of the most popular players in Seattle Seahawks history has revealed a very fascinating scenario. Marshawn Lynch has expressed an interest in becoming part-owner of the team with which he won a Lombardi Trophy.

Lynch made the comments during an appearance on “The Crew,” a show hosted by longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson. He responded to a question about what he would say to owner Jody Allen if given the chance. Would he talk about the future of the organization as former Seahawks defender Kam Chancellor wants, or would he go in a different direction?

“To be honest with you I’d be talking to her to see how I could get involved with the team with some ownership or something like that,” Lynch told Anderson during the December 28 episode. He continued and explained that it’s fine to reminisce about the old days featuring Richard Sherman, Chancellor, Earl Thomas, and other players but noted that those days are over.

“Realistically, I’m trying to figure out how I can come in and be a part of some ownership so I can go ahead and make my staple on the Seattle community and team that way. Other that, I don’t get in nobody’s business and tell them what they need to be doing, how they need to be running it, this, that, and third.”

Lynch Has Taken on Ownership Roles in Other Leagues

Becoming a part-owner of an NFL franchise is no small feat. It requires a lot of money, the right connections, and the opportunity among other things. However, Lynch has shown his business acumen in the past while taking on ownership roles in other leagues.

In 2019, the East Bay Times reported that Lynch had co-founded the Oakland Panthers, a team in the Indoor Football League. This organization rebranded as the Bay Area Panthers ahead of the 2022 IFL season and relocated to the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif.

Additionally, Lynch announced in April 2021 that he had joined the ownership group of the Oakland Roots, a soccer team that plays in the USL Championship. He and the club have since joined forces with a company called Goalsetter to help provide financial literacy to children of the Bay Area.

“At the end of the day, it’s not far-fetched considering that I own a team in the Indoor Football League,” Lynch continued during his discussion with Anderson. “I have part-ownership in the Oakland Roots professional soccer team in Oakland. I mean, s***, why not?”

Lynch Also Voiced Support for Carroll During His Appearance

Beast Mode’s interest in becoming a part-owner of the Seahawks was the biggest takeaway from his appearance on “The Crew,” but he also took time to address the current state of the Seahawks. He explained that he wouldn’t count out head coach Pete Carroll despite the 5-10 record.

“I think they’ll be all right,” Lynch said. “They always playing the long game and I think just right now, s***, every dog has their day, and right now it’s probably just not their time. But if I know anything about Pete, he is working to put some kind of a plan together.

“What I’ve known for Seattle is they always had a plan and they always working for that long end game. And if there is any chance for them to pull it out somehow someway, they go ahead and do their thing. So at the end of the day, I wouldn’t count them out if it ain’t all said and done.”

