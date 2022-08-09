Seahawks Legends Return to Franchise in New Roles

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their 2022 preseason, and fans will be excited to learn that the team will have a few legends helping out with the broadcast team, both in the preseason and beyond.

On Monday, August 8, the Seahawks announced their 2022 preseason broadcast information. Curt Menefee will be handling the play-by-play responsibilities, while former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson will be joining him in the booth. Former defensive end Michael Bennett will also be on the preseason broadcast team, serving as an analyst.

As if Robinson and Bennett weren’t enough, the team also sneaked in an announcement regarding Marshawn Lynch, who will be working with the team during the regular season.

“Later this season, former running back Marshawn Lynch will also act as a special correspondent for the team, where he will produce creative content for a variety of projects,” the press release said.

It’s unclear what that exactly means, but considering his larger-than-life personality, Beast Mode should be providing plenty of entertaining content in 2022.

The Seahawks Careers of Seattle’s Newest Broadcast Team

It has been a preseason of nostalgia for the Seahawks. Along with former linebacker K.J. Wright retiring with the team, Seahawks fans will now get to reminisce about some of the team’s most memorable players over the last decade.

Although fullbacks are often forgotten about in the modern era of football, Robinson played a key role in Seattle’s offense from 2010 to 2013. A Pro Bowler in 2011, Robinson helped pave the way for his running backs, including Beast Mode. His final NFL game came in Super Bowl XLVIII, where he caught a seven-yard touchdown en route to Seattle’s first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Bennett is one of the NFL’s better undrafted success stories. Originally picked up by the Seahawks in 2009, Bennett was released before returning to the team in 2013. Along with being a part of Seattle’s Super Bowl team, Bennett was also a Pro Bowler in three straight seasons from 2015 through 2017.

While Robinson and Bennett had great careers, Lynch became an iconic player in Seahawks history. The running back had four straight Pro Bowl selections in Seattle from 2011 through 2014, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012, a two-time rushing touchdowns leader, and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Seahawks fans will get to see all three of these players back with the team in 2022, starting with Robinson and Bennett on the broadcast team for the preseason.

Latest Buzz From Training Camp

The Seahawks are getting ready for their first preseason game, and training camp has already been eventful, starting with star receiver DK Metcalf finally getting paid.

Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a scare after a freak accident caused a finger injury. Fortunately, Adams isn’t expected to miss any time, but he’ll likely still have to wear a specialized brace during games in 2022.

The biggest storyline for the Seahawks has been the quarterback battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Head coach Pete Carroll continues to assert that Smith is leading the QB battle, but acknowledges there’s still time for Lock to become the starter before Week 1.

There are still a few more weeks until Week 1, so there is bound to be plenty more buzz coming out of training camp until then.