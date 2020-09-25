Marshawn Lynch Gives New Update on Status With Seahawks for Season

Marshawn Lynch is back to living his retired life after putting on the Beast Mode cape to help the Seattle Seahawks late last season. Lynch may once again be retired, but the former running back stopped short of ruling out a return to the Seahawks.

During a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Lynch was asked if he would consider another NFL comeback if the Seahawks once again came calling. For a bit of context on his comments below, Lynch called his former Seahawks teammates his “kids” earlier in the interview.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Lynch responded. “They got my boy, that young boy over there looking good, Chris [Carson]. …You know, I would have to get on the phone with my kids and see what’s going on because right now I like what they got going on. You feel me, I’ll stay planted right now. If it got spunky or something though, I’d never turn my back on my kids.”

Lynch praised Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson and appears at peace with being retired. That said, Lynch also admitted later in the interview that he does miss football and refused to rule out another comeback with the Seahawks if the situation presented itself.

Here is a look at the full interview.

Marshawn Lynch talks Karate Combat, Seattle Seahawks and more | Ariel Helwani’s MMA ShowMarshawn Lynch joins Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show to discuss his upcoming involvement with Karate Combat, calling fights with Bas Rutten. Lynch tells Helwani how he got into MMA training with Tareq Azim and why (7:40) Mike Tyson is his favorite fighter. Lynch also discusses his 2019 comeback (17:38) with the Seattle Seahawks and if he’d… 2020-09-23T13:00:14Z

The Seahawks Have More Depth at Running Back This Season Than They Did in 2019

The Seahawks appear to be much deeper at running back this season than they were in 2019 when Lynch received a call from his old team. Seattle signed Carlos Hyde over the offseason and also drafted DeeJay Dallas, who has yet to be active for a game. Rashaad Penny is still recovering from a torn ACL but all indications are he will return to play later this season.

There was a point last season when the Seahawks had Carson and Penny with C.J. Prosise also available for carries. Within a span of weeks, the Seahawks lost all three running backs to season-ending injuries leaving Travis Homer as their only rusher on the roster. The Seahawks are hoping for better health this season, but there is always a chance for things to change.

Marshawn Made an ‘Exceptional Impression’ Last Season With the Seahawks

There may have been some questions about how things initially ended with Lynch in his first stint with the Seahawks. The two parties appeared to squash whatever differences they had in his return, and Pete Carroll praised Lynch last season noting he made an “exceptional impression” working with the younger players on the team.

“Marshawn made an exceptional impression coming back, starting with me,” Carroll said, per Bleacher Report. “He worked very hard to get to the point to have the chance to be available, how he got to that spot that maybe he could play later in the season. He reported in good shape. He performed well. Scored four touchdowns in the last few games. Did a great job for us just picking things up and showing how, what it takes to be available and all that. He was gracious and great to all the young guys. It didn’t matter how old you were, he was just great to everybody. I just thought he did an extraordinary job.”

