Seahawks Getting ‘Creative’ at RB Prompts Marshawn Lynch Speculation

The Seattle Seahawks were once deep at running back, but that feels like a long time ago with Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer all dealing with injuries. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted the team has a “couple of creative thoughts going forward” if running back depth continues to be an issue.

“We have some things that we can do, if we need to,” Carroll explained, per The News Tribune. “We’ll look. We’re going to take it one day at a time and see if our guys can get back- with a couple of creative thoughts going forward, that we will keep in-house, for now.”

It is difficult to hear Carroll speak of “creative thoughts” at running back and not think of Marshawn Lynch. We know that the two parties were in contact this offseason, but the Seahawks began the year with a lot of depth, even with Rashaad Penny on injured reserve. During a September interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Lynch stopped short of closing the door on a potential return to the Seahawks.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Lynch responded. “They got my boy, that young boy over there looking good, Chris [Carson]. …You know, I would have to get on the phone with my kids and see what’s going on because right now I like what they got going on. You feel me, I’ll stay planted right now. If it got spunky or something though, I’d never turn my back on my kids.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Carson Is Expected to Miss Week 8 With a Foot Injury

The Seahawks have not ruled out Carson playing against the 49ers but things do not sound optimistic about the running back’s chances of suiting up. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted the latest reports on Carson are “an indication he’ll miss some time.”

“Source: Seahawks RB Chris Carson, who left the game early, had his MRI and it showed that he did have a mid-foot sprain,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “He’s week-to-week, an indication he’ll miss some time.”

If Carson is able to play, it will not be the first time the Seahawks running back surprises people. Carson sustained an injury earlier this season against the Cowboys and was able to play despite the initial reports indicating he would be sidelined.

The NFL’s COVID-19 Protocols Make It Challenging for the Seahawks to Sign Free Agents Who Can Play

Carroll admitted that the extensive NFL COVID-19 protocols make it challenging for a free agent to play in the next week after being signed. Lynch may be past his prime but the running back does have familiarity with the offense. Beast Mode’s days of being the team’s workhorse back are behind him, but the rusher did prove last season that he can still contribute in a more limited role.

“It’s really difficult,” Carroll noted, via The News Tribune. “It’s really difficult to do that, to get guys in here in time where they could actually practice. …and have a chance to even be familiar with taking the hand off, you know?”

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes the Seahawks would explore bringing back Lynch “again, if need be.” So far, Carson’s injury appears to be short-term, and it will be worth watching how Hyde’s body responds as gameday against his former team gets closer.

Heading into last season’s playoffs, Seattle turned to Lynch after Carson, Penny and C.J. Prosise were all lost for the season with injuries. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks explore signing Lynch even sooner this time around.

READ NEXT: Marshawn Lynch Gives New Update on Status With Seahawks for Season