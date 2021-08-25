Seahawks Announce Plans to Honor 2 Team Legends This Season

Two of the men responsible for getting the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl XL are about to become an even bigger part of history. Former coach Mike Holmgren and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck will enter the team’s Ring of Honor early in the 2021 NFL season.

The Seahawks announced the news on Wednesday, August 25. The team will induct Hasselbeck during halftime of the Monday night game against New Orleans on October 25. Holmgren’s ceremony will take place the following week during halftime of the October 31 game against Jacksonville.

A member of our community, always. 💙 Mike Holmgren gets the call that he'll be joining the #Seahawks Ring of Honor this fall. pic.twitter.com/9VJtL9QMqD — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 25, 2021

“The Seahawks are thrilled to honor two of the most beloved people in our franchise’s history with their induction into the Seahawks Ring of Honor,” said Seahawks President Chuck Arnold in a statement from the team. “Coach and Matt took the organization to new heights during their decade together. From our first Super Bowl appearance to countless memories on and off the field, we celebrate their legacy and the lasting impact they had on the 12s and the entire Pacific Northwest.”

The Journey Began in Green Bay

While Holmgren and Hasselbeck made a massive impact in the Pacific Northwest, they actually began their journey together in Wisconsin. The quarterback landed with the Packers as a sixth-round pick in the 1998 NFL draft and then spent the first three seasons in the green and yellow — two as Brett Favre’s backup.

The Seahawks added Holmgren as head coach and general manager in 1999, kicking off a very successful tenure in team history. The Super Bowl-winning coach traded for Hasselbeck prior to the 2001 season and kicked off a partnership that would last until the 2008 season.

While Hasselbeck and Holmgren struggled during their first two seasons together, they hit their stride in 2003. Hasselbeck headed to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career after leading the Seahawks to a 10-6 record.

The duo continued to achieve success together, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs every season from 2003 to 2007. The team won the NFC West four times during this span and reached the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

During his 10-year tenure with the Seahawks, Hasselbeck became the most productive passer in franchise history. He completed 2,559 passes for 29,434 yards, 174 touchdowns — both team records at the time — and 128 interceptions. Russell Wilson has since passed Hasselbeck in the record books, but the former Boston College quarterback made himself an important part of team history.

Holmgren Helped Bring Several Superstars to Seattle

The three-time Pro Bowler in Hasselbeck was not the only superstar that Holmgren brought to Seattle. The head coach/GM was responsible for acquiring multiple other members of the Super Bowl team.

The list of standout players includes guard Steve Hutchinson, who enjoyed a Hall of Fame career, primarily with the Seahawks and Vikings. The Seahawks used a first-round pick to acquire Hutchinson in 2001, and he remained with the team through the 2005 season.

Similarly, the Seahawks selected Shaun Alexander with the 19th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft. The running back spent eight years with the team, topping 1,000 yards five times. His list of standout seasons includes 2005 when he rushed for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns, winning MVP in the process. Alexander ended his career with three trips to the Pro Bowl, as well as a first-team All-Pro selection.

