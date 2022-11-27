Seahawks Make Receiver Move as Playmaker Placed on Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves ahead of the team’s Week 12 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, including placing wide receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve. In response to the open roster spot, Seattle elevated wideout Laquon Treadwell from the team’s practice squad as well as linebacker Vi Jones.

The news means that Eskridge will miss at least four games, but given the severity of the injury the wideout’s absence could be extended. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Eskridge is dealing with a broken hand, the latest in a string of injuries that has unfortunately haunted the receiver during his first two seasons. Seattle signed Treadwell on November 1, and Carroll is anxious to see what the former first-round pick is able to do with his expanded opportunity.

“I’m anxious to see what Treadwell does when he gets a chance,” Carroll detailed during a November 25, 2022 press conference. “He hasn’t had a shot to do much, but we’ll see how he fits in. Penny Hart’s always been a stud about everything he does. So, it’s a good group for us.

“…[Treadwell] seems to be very well equipped, he seems like a pro. He runs his routes really crisply. He’s really attentive about doing a number of things. He can play different positions for us. He’s big catching the football. He looks like one of our guys, and he fits in very well.”

Eskridge Has Not Lived Up to His Second-Round Draft Pick Status

DK Metcalf and Dee Eskridge doing work after practice. pic.twitter.com/G9KJSIMYwp — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 10, 2022

Eskridge missed seven games during his rookie season in 2021 as he dealt with a concussion. Now, Eskridge is slated to once again be absent as he recovers from a broken hand, and it remains to be seen whether the playmaker will be able to return this season. Seattle will also need to find a new return man with DeeJay Dallas and Tre Brown as two potential replacement candidates.

Eskridge has been underwhelming since Seattle selected the former Western Michigan standout with the No. 56 selection in the 2021 NFL draft. Seattle was hoping Eskridge could emerge as a consistent WR3 option alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Instead, Eskridge has just 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown during his first two seasons.

“He’s got a broken hand of some sort, and so as a catcher can’t do much about that,” Carroll explained.

The Seahawks Remain Confident in Goodwin as the Team’s WR3

Marquise Goodwin breaking down his first TD catch. Says Geno Smith switched the call before they ran the play. “I had a comeback right there. He’s like, ‘Quise, run a go.’” pic.twitter.com/jyvdI0GluV — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 26, 2022

Marquise Goodwin has been the Seahawks most consistent third receiver option this season but has also dealt with injuries. Goodwin has 16 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns during his eight appearances heading into Week 12. Carroll feels confident that Goodwin can help the offense even more in Eskridge’s absence if the veteran is able to stay healthy.

“Yeah, I think if we keep Marquise out there he’s effective,” Carroll added. “He’s done nice stuff, made nice plays. Scored some key touchdowns, and we know that he can fly. He still runs so fast, so we’re anxious to have him kind of in the flow of it. He’s been nagged by some stuff along through the season.”