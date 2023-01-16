Seahawks Sign Speedy Receiver Following Elimination Loss to 49ers: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have begun signing players to reserve/future contracts now that the season is officially over. The Seahawks are inking former Washington State receiver Eason Winston to a futures deal. Seattle signed Winston to the team’s practice squad in October and having the speedster on a reserves contract allows the team to hold the wideout’s rights heading into next season.

“Now that season is over, the Seahawks will start signing players they wanna keep around to reserve/futures deals,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar said in a series of January 15, 2023 tweets. “I’m told one player who has signed a deal is WR Easop Winston. Practice squad guy who also worked as a special teams returner. …Punt returner option in 2023. Seattle could use a boost there.”

More Seattle signings are expected to be announced in the coming days as the team heads into a pivotal offseason. The futures signings are typically a mixture of current practice squad players as well as a few available free agents.

“Future contracts allow teams to secure a player’s rights for the upcoming season before the new league year begins in March and rosters expand to 90 players,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle explained.

Winston Could Be a Return Solution for Seattle in 2023

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Winston had brief stints with the Saints and Browns. The playmaker posted a 4.42-second 40 time during his pro day in 2020. Winston represents a potential special teams solution for returning kicks heading into next season. The receiver had 85 catches for 970 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 appearances during his final season at Washington State in 2019.

The Seahawks Need to Address the WR3 Position This Offseason

Seattle’s defense is in a major need of an overhaul, but there are also holes on offense to address as well. The Seahawks selected Dee Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft with hopes that the prospect could offer a permanent solution as the team’s third receiver alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Eskridge has failed to make a significant impact in the NFL with the receiver already missing 14 games due to multiple injuries during his first two seasons. The wideout has notched 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown during his time in Seattle.

The Seahawks received solid production from Marquise Goodwin this season but the veteran was sidelined for four games. Goodwin still matched to have 27 receptions for 387 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2022.

The veteran along with Penny Hart will be free agents this offseason. The Seahawks would be wise to find a more permanent solution either in free agency or the draft as insurance in case Eskridge’s injury luck continues. With Seattle expected to re-sign Geno Smith, the team’s QB1 would be helped with a bit more receiver depth to pair with the two star wideouts.