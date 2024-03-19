Seahawks Interested in Signing Former $70 Million Vet From 49ers: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are being linked to San Francisco 49ers free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory. The veteran defender finished last season with the Niners after being released by the Denver Broncos in October 2023.

“I’m told the Seahawks are among teams that have shown preliminary interest in Randy Gregory, per source,” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson explained in a March 18, 2024 note on X. “New Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde was in Dallas as a defensive line coach when Gregory was with the Cowboys.”

Denver released Gregory last October after the defender played just four games before landing with the 49ers. Gregory’s tenure with the Broncos did not go as planned after signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022.

The pass rusher posted 20 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks in a combined 16 games last season with the Niners and Broncos. Gregory is not expected to command a lucrative deal after a disappointing stint in Denver. There is a connection between Gregory and new Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde from their time together with the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Durde connection obviously makes this make some sense,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta noted in a March 18 message on X. “But you’d have to imagine this would be a one-year, low-risk type of contract.”

Potential Seattle Seahawks Target Randy Gregory Played His Best With the Dallas Cowboys

Gregory was once a key pass rusher for the Cowboys where the veteran played his first five NFL seasons. Dallas selected Gregory in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft with the No. 60 overall pick.

Gregory’s best season came in 2021 when the defensive end notched 19 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and an interception in 12 appearances. The Seahawks could use additional pass rushers, especially as the team transitions to head coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive system. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith pondered whether the Seahawks could trade Darrell Taylor.

“We’ll see what happens, but Randy Gregory would feel a bit repetitive skill set wise with Darrell Taylor,” Smith noted in a March 18 message on X. “Have to wonder if Seattle is exploring trading Taylor after giving him new contract.”



Seahawks News: Seattle Has Completely Revamped Their Linebacker Group With Tyrel Dodson & Jerome Baker

Seattle began free agency with a glaring hole at linebacker after Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks departed. The Seahawks have revamped the position by signing former Buffalo Bills vet Tyrel Dodson and later ex-Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard believes the Seahawks should see some improvement with this linebacker swap.

“They’re super healthy, super young, a little bit lighter and can really run,” Huard noted in a March 18 edition of “Brock and Salk.” “From a play standpoint, what will jump out to me more than anything is oh my gosh, we can actually cover up some people at the second level. We don’t have these massive voids of space that it feels like everybody is running into, finding receptions in, and we can cover some of these things.

“Remember, 64 starting inside linebackers [in the NFL], so they were 3 and 18. That’s pretty good. Bobby and Jordyn last year were No. 49 and No. 50 in those rankings,” Huard said. “So from a metric standpoint, a play standpoint, should jump out really quickly.