Seahawks Linked to Ex-Ravens Dual-Threat Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are exploring adding a third quarterback as the team hosted former Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Anthony Brown for a September 26, 2023 workout, per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. Seattle previously had quarterback Holton Ahlers on the team’s practice squad but released the former East Carolina standout after weeks of playing musical chairs with the rookie on and off the roster.

Brown is a free agent after the Ravens released the quarterback from the team’s practice squad on September 4. The signal-caller remains a free agent if Seattle wants to sign Brown as their QB3.

Brown played two games for the Ravens last season (including one start) posting 302 passing yards, 2 interceptions and no touchdowns. The quarterback is just 25 years old and still represents a relative unknown as an NFL signal-caller.

The playmaker played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon in 2020 where he later had a standout season with the Ducks in 2021. Brown threw for 2,989 yards, 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes during his senior season. The quarterback was even more impressive with his legs notching 658 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns during this same span.

Play

Seattle Seahawks Head Coach on QB Drew Lock: ‘I Think He’s a Starter’

#Seahawks QB Drew Lock to Undrafted rookie WR Jake Bobo for a 18-yard TD. Bobo ran 4.99 40 time, doing his best to try to make an NFL roster as WR.pic.twitter.com/6Ugbwvwf3Z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

The third quarterback role has not been as big of a priority for the Seahawks given the team has confidence in backup Drew Lock. During the preseason, head coach Pete Carroll revealed that the team views Lock as a starting quarterback.

“I think he’s a starter,” Carroll explained during an August 20 press conference. “That’s what we’re so excited about having. We thought that when we got him, and it just didn’t work out.

“Geno [Smith] was just too much in command. But I think he’s playing like a starter, and we think of him as a guy that can go out there and win the football game for us [while] running our whole entire offense. There’s nothing that we do that he can’t do and doesn’t have command of.”

Could the Seattle Seahawks Bring Back Rookie QB Holton Ahlers?

Seahawks undrafted rookie combo of Holton Ahlers and Tyjon Lindsey continue to make plays. Ahlers, out of East Carolina, has been electric with his mobility and Lindsey, an Oregon State product, continues to create plays with his quickness. pic.twitter.com/sKezvvCYsQ — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 20, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Seattle will sign Brown, but the workout shows the front office is exploring potentially adding a third quarterback, likely to the team’s practice squad. Ahlers had been with Seattle throughout the offseason, but the Seahawks released the quarterback a final time to create room on the roster. The Packers hosted Ahlers for a September 19 workout, per KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Could the Seahawks look to bring back the former ECU quarterback? Carroll praised Ahlers’ performance during the preseason, but it remains to be seen as to whether Seattle prefers to get a look at another developmental quarterback over the rookie for the rest of the season.

“I was really excited about Holton,” Carroll stated during an August 11 press conference. “Holton in the end of the game did what he needed to do and finished up [and] found a way to make the plays.

“I know, I know everybody, they’re hootin’ Tebow and all that kind of stuff, but it’s Holton Ahlers and he did a great job for us tonight to finish the game.”