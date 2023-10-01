Seahawks Pursue Speedy Former Top-10 Pick Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks hosted a bevy of free agents ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants including veteran wideout Tavon Austin. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has some familiarity with Austin as the two were college teammates at West Virginia from 2009 to 2012. Austin is just one of five free agents Seattle hosted on September 26, 2023.

“Seahawks worked out Tavon Austin, Anthony Brown (quarterback), Darrell Henderson, J.J. Taylor and Cody White,” KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson tweeted on the day of the workouts.

Austin ran a blazing fast 4.34-second time in the 40-yard dash during the 2013 NFL combine. The veteran appeared on the Bills practice squad last season, but Buffalo released Austin on October 5, 2022.

Tavon Austin Was Geno Smith’s Favorite Target While at West Virginia

This offseason, Austin was spotted working out with Smith, and it will be interesting to see if their past connection could increase the playmaker’s chances of getting a deal done with Seattle.

The veteran has bounced around the league notching stints with the Rams, Cowboys, Packers and Jaguars. Austin last took an NFL snap for Jacksonville in 2021 posting 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown in 13 appearances.

The receiver was a versatile playmaker at West Virginia being utilized in both the run and passing attacks. Austin notched 114 receptions for 1,289 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Mountaineers in 2012.

The wideout also added 72 carries for 643 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. The Rams selected Austin with the No. 8 overall selection in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.

The Seattle Seahawks Hosted Ex-Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Ahead of Week 4 Matchup vs. New York Giants

Austin is not the only intriguing veteran the Seahawks are showing an interest in potentially adding. Former Rams running back Darrell Henderson is another free agent Seattle hosted for a workout.

Henderson played a key role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run during the 2021 season. The running back posted 149 carries for 688 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 appearances during this championship run. Henderson also added 29 receptions for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air.

Could the Seattle Seahawks Sign a 3rd Quarterback?

Anthony Brown is also notable and remains a relative unknown in the NFL after shining at Oregon. Brown played in two games for the Ravens in 2022 posting 302 passing yards, 2 interceptions and no touchdowns.

Brown was a major dual threat during the 2021 season for the Ducks. The playmaker threw for 2,989 yards, 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes. The signal-caller also added 658 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground during this same stretch.

Seattle previously had a third quarterback on the roster throughout the offseason in rookie Holton Ahlers who has been on and off the team’s practice squad. Smith and Drew Lock remain the only quarterbacks on the Seattle roster as the front office opted to use the roster spot on another position heading into the start of the season.

It will be worth watching to see if the Seahawks opt to sign any of the free agents the team hosted. Seattle has not signed any of the veterans so far as the Seahawks take on the Giants in a Monday Night Football showdown.