Seahawks Predicted to Land 3-Time Super Bowl Champ as Next Head Coach

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. ESPN’s Dan Graziano offered his predictions for how the NFL coaching carousel will shake out. The NFL insider predicts the Seahawks will hire Vrabel as the team’s next head coach.

“I know, he hasn’t even shown up on the Seahawks’ interview list yet,” Graziano wrote in a January 17, 2024 article titled, “2024 NFL coach hiring predictions, candidates for open jobs.” “And sure, [Dan] Quinn has a connection to Seattle from his time as its defensive coordinator under Carroll. The Vrabel thing is a bit of a hunch, though I do have several sources who share the same hunch and the idea that he could be a sneaky late entry into this pool.

“It’s almost certainly a coincidence that the Carroll news broke the day after the news that the Titans had fired Vrabel. But it’s also possible that the opportunity the current high-level candidate list offers is part of the reason Seattle decided now was the time to make a change.”

Seahawks Rumors: Potential Seattle Target Mike Vrabel Is Both a Former Pro Bowler & Coach of the Year

Vrabel brings with him an impressive resume, both as a player and coach. The longtime coach was a three-time Super Bowl champ during his time as a Patriots defender, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2007.

As a coach, Vrabel led the Titans to sustained success and was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2021. Vrabel had a 54-45 record during his six seasons with Tennessee.

The coach posted four straight seasons with nine or more wins before the Titans struggled the last two years. Under Vrabel, the Titans made the AFC Championship during the 2019 season but lost to the Chiefs who went on to win the Super Bowl.

The Seattle Seahawks Have Been Linked to Having an Interest in Former Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel

Vrabel is one of several coaching candidates who the Seahawks have been linked to since parting ways with Pete Carroll as head coach. Gauging Seattle’s interest level in Vrabel is a bit more complicated than current assistant coaches.

Unlike assistant coaches, the Seahawks do not have to request permission to speak with Vrabel. Since the Titans fired Vrabel, the veteran coach is free to speak to any franchise.

This also makes information a little more harder to come by for free agent coaches. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 18 that the Seahawks were one of the teams interested in Vrabel.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Pair Mike Vrabel With an Innovative Offensive Coordinator?

Vrabel would be similar to Carroll as a defensive-minded head coach but brings with him playing experience as a former NFL linebacker. The move for this type of hire would be to pair Vrabel with an innovative offensive coordinator. NBC Sports’ Peter King joins Graziano in seeing the fit between Seattle and Vrabel.

“Don’t know where he goes, but if I were him, I’d want to partner with Seattle and GM John Schneider,” King noted in a January 15 column titled, “FMIA Wild Card: Decibels in Detroit, Doubt in Dallas, Harmony in Houston.” “Excellent organization, smart GM. All Vrabel would have to do is coach a team with pretty good talent, knowing that Schneider has the money and experience to build a Super Bowl team—if they get the quarterback right.”