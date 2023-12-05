Seahawks Have Quarterback Poached by Desperate Jets: Report

The latest Seattle Seahawks news reveals that the team is losing quarterback Brett Rypien who has been signed by the New York Jets. Seattle signed Rypien on November 10 as the team’s third quarterback. Geno Smith and Drew Lock have both battled injuries at different points this season.

“I’m told the Jets are signing QB Brett Rypien off of Seattle’s practice squad and are releasing Tim Boyle, per source,” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson tweeted on December 5, 2023.

As a refresher, teams can sign players off opposing practice squads as long as they are added to the active 53-man roster. The Jets news comes as the team is searching for answers at quarterback. New York released Tim Boyle who was just the team’s starter against Atlanta in Week 13.

There have been conflicting reports on whether Zach Wilson is willing to suit up again this season. Aaron Rodgers has still not been cleared to play after sustaining an ACL injury in Week 1.

Seahawks Rumors: Will the Seahawks Sign a Third Quarterback to Replace Brett Rypien?

The Seahawks signed Rypien not so coincidentally was signed days before the team took on the Rams. Rypien played in two games for Los Angeles this season but did not suit up for the Seahawks.

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks look to add a developmental quarterback in response. Rookie Holton Ahlers has had several stints with Seattle as the team’s third quarterback. As for the Jets, the team is looking for a starting quarterback with Wilson’s availability in doubt.

“Aaron Rodgers reached out to Zach Wilson in an effort to advise him to resume the starter role, but at the time, Wilson remained apprehensive due to perceived injury risk, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini noted on Twitter on December 4.