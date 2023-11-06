Pete Carroll Gives 4-Word Response on Possible Seahawks Quarterback Change

The latest Seattle Seahawks news reveals that head coach Pete Carroll is not close to making a change at quarterback. Despite Geno Smith’s eight turnovers in the last four outings, Carroll is sticking with the veteran.

During his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk,” Carroll was asked what it would take to make an in-season change at quarterback. Carroll’s response on a possible quarterback move: “It should be obvious.”

Some Seattle fans are sure to see the current situation as “obvious” as the calls for Drew Lock are getting louder. Carroll did not see it this way, but admits Lock would “love to get his chance.”

“It should be obvious,” Carroll responded during the November 6, 2023 interview. “It should be an obvious situation that a guy’s not doing his part, and you have to declare where the issues are. Is it with the guys up front not being consistent? Are we not doing our route stuff right? Are we not calling the game for him?

“We have to call all the games for the quarterback. They’re the key, and we have to make sure we’re doing our part there. So, there’s a lot of aspects of that.”

Pete Carroll on Seahawks Quarterbacks: Drew Lock ‘Would Love to Get This Chance to Play’

The second half of the season will be critical for the front office in determining whether the franchise needs to make a move at quarterback. Smith has another two seasons remaining on his three-year, $75 million contract, but Seattle has an out in his deal this offseason.

The price tag for releasing Smith would cost the Seahawks more than $17 million in dead cap money against the cap, per Spotrac. Lock will be a free agent in 2024 as well. Carroll still sounds confident in Smith’s abilities but also praised Lock potentially leaving the door slightly cracked.

“Geno shows us every day that he’s got what he needs to play good football,” Carroll added. “But that doesn’t say that Drew [Lock] isn’t either. Drew is working his tail off, and he would love to get this chance to play and help his club. But Geno’s doing fine.

“We just need to help around him. Obviously, when we don’t protect any better than we did yesterday and we can’t run the ball, it’s going to be hard. And it’s [the conversation] going to go somewhere and you guys are going to turn right to Geno. That’s classic and that’s just how it goes.”

Seahawks News: Pete Carroll Gave Telling Response on Possible Quarterback Change

Through the first nine weeks of the season, Smith has earned a 74.2 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus. This is down from last season’s Pro Bowl campaign of a 79.8 grade.

Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk (who asked the quarterback change question) does not see a move on the horizon. The analyst did find Carroll’s response telling.

“Lots of talk among fans about whether the Seahawks would make a change at quarterback,” Salk tweeted on November 6. “Pete was pretty confident in Geno and I don’t see a change coming but I was surprised he answered this question about what it would take to make a switch midseason.”