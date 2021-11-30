NFL Analyst Predicts Changes for Seahawks ‘Big 3’

The Seattle Seahawks could look significantly different in 2022. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar has predicted changes for the “big three” in the Pacific Northwest — head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Dugar made this prediction after the Seahawks fell to 3-8 on the season with a 17-15 loss to the Football Team on November 29. He said that the season is over, as is the greatest era of Seahawks football.

“There’s no logical reason to keep the Big 3 of Pete, Russ and GM John Schneider in their current roles moving forward. Don’t know what changes are coming, but change is coming,” Dugar added on Twitter.

Carroll and Schneider have been together since the 2010 season when the Seahawks hired them within a week of each other. They selected Wilson in the 2012 NFL Draft, resulting in 100 regular-season wins, nine postseason wins, and a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII with the former NC State quarterback under center. Geno Smith led the Seahawks to another regular-season victory.

The 2021 season has not featured the same level of consistency from the perennial playoff team. The Seahawks have struggled on offense, especially on third downs, while falling into last place in the division and out of the playoff picture.

Carroll Addressed the State of the Team After the Loss

With the Seahawks dropping its third consecutive game since the bye week, there were even more questions about the state of the team. Carroll specifically faced questions about potentially benching Wilson and whether he believes he will lose the locker room.

“That’s not going to happen, I don’t think,” Carroll said during his postgame press conference, transcript courtesy of the Seahawks. “I just don’t feel like that. I know these guys too well. I know their heart. They know my heart. We’ve been battling for a long time together, and we’ve got the leadership. There’s just no room for that to happen. We’re going to play for the pride of it. We’re going to play for the people that we are and we’re going to represent. I don’t know how else to look at it but that way.”

Carroll expressed faith in the players and the veteran leaders in the locker room, but the Seahawks are currently in uncharted territory. The team had never lost eight games in a season since drafting Wilson, but that streak ended during a primetime game.

Former NFL Players Also Predicted Some Changes

Russell Wilson & the Seahawks are in a BAD SPOT. It does feel like Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll are headed for a split#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/tTloaHcFz0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2021

Dugar was not the only person making the prediction that this era of the Seahawks will end after the 2021 season. Former NFL players Pat McAfee and AJ Hawk also weighed in during the Tuesday, November 30, episode of the “Pat McAfee Show.”

McAfee and Hawk started by giving props to the Football Team for dominating the time of possession — 41 minutes compared to only 19. They also talked about quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s ability to use his athleticism to make plays before discussing future changes in Seattle.

“Absolutely. Does anyone feel confident that both Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll will be in Seattle next year?” Hawk asked during the episode. He continued and explained the impact that losing multiple games can have on a team.

“Little things, they’re not a problem until they become a problem, and they become a problem when you start losing. Then all of those little things that you feel like coaches nitpick on every day, like ‘okay, now I understand why our line should look good in warmups and why all of these little things do kind of add up.'”

There is no guarantee that there will be changes in Seattle if the Seahawks don’t turn around the season. However, it will be more likely. For now, the team will try to finish out the season and make any positive strides that they can. Once the final whistle blows and kicks off the offseason, outsiders will await news of any potential changes.

