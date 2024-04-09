Seahawks Turn Heads With Notable Interest in Landing 45-TD Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are still exploring adding another quarterback despite recently trading for Sam Howell. The latest rumors reveal that the Seahawks hosted Oregon Ducks standout quarterback Bo Nix on one of the team’s 30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

“Oregon quarterback Bo Nix visited Seahawks this weekend, per a league source,” KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson detailed in an April 7, 2024 message on X. “Heisman Trophy finalist, Nix passed for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for 234 yards and six touchdowns last season. Including time @AuburnFootball Nix passed for 15,352 career yards, 108 touchdowns and 26 interceptions and went 43-18 as a starter.”

Clearly, hosting a player for a pre-draft visit does not mean the Seahawks will select the prospect. The news does indicate the Seahawks are at least kicking the tires on adding another quarterback. For Seattle to land Nix, the Seahawks would likely need to use a high draft pick on the signal-caller.

Here’s more on Nix’s pre-draft outlook and potential fit in Seattle.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Select Oregon QB Bo Nix at No. 16?

Play

The challenge for the Seahawks is the team does not hold its second-round selection. As part of the Leonard Williams trade, the New York Giants received Seattle’s second rounder.

Based on the latest projections, the Seahawks would either need to select Nix with the No. 16 pick or trade back into the second round. Nix’s stats from 2023 are as impressive as any quarterback prospect in this class.

The Ducks standout threw for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing an impressive 77.4% of his passes. Nix added 234 rushing yards and 6 TDs on the ground. ESPN’s Field Yates projects Nix range is as high as the No. 12 pick with the floor at No. 44.

“Things get a little more interesting now, as the race for QB5 is on,” Yates wrote in an April 8 story titled, “2024 NFL draft quarterback pick ranges: High, low projections.” “Nix brings elite accuracy and processing to the table, which are two traits that I think will make the Broncos interested suitors with the 12th overall pick.

“Comparing prospects to NFL legends is perilous but there are elements of Nix’s game that evoke traces of Drew Brees (the aforementioned accuracy and processing), which of course would be appealing to Broncos coach Sean Payton, Brees’ former coach in New Orleans,” Yates continued. “Moreover, Denver does not own a second-round pick, meaning its window to acquire a quarterback in the draft is narrow.

“The floor presented for Nix in this scenario is the Raiders, who own picks No. 13 and No. 44 and remain in the quarterback market despite signing Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O’Connell.”

NFL Draft 2024: Bo Nix Is Drawing Comparisons to Former Dallas Cowboys Star Tony Romo

Play

It is worth noting that Nix is one of the older quarterback prospects at 24. Nix played five collegiate seasons, three years at Auburn before his final two seasons at Oregon. For context, Howell is younger than Nix at 23, one of the reasons the Seahawks are still bullish on the upside of their newest signal-caller.

Geno Smith still has another two seasons remaining on a three-year, $75 million contract. Could Seattle select Nix as a quarterback in waiting for 2025 and beyond? NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein is more bullish on Nix than most, comparing the quarterback to former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo.

“Some of his gaudy production has been driven by the Oregon offense’s design, but his talent clearly stands out,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Nix. “I’ve harbored bias from watching the overwhelmed version of Nix during his Auburn days, but as the saying goes, “tape don’t lie.” Nix appears more than ready to attack the league with an NFL-caliber skill set.”