Blockbuster Proposed Trade Would Send Seahawks a ‘Generational’ QB

The Seattle Seahawks could be headed for a long offseason unless the team gets some help to reach the NFL playoffs. The Seahawks’ problems extend well beyond quarterback, but it is fair to ask what the team’s ceiling is with Geno Smith as QB1.

Smith signed three-year, $75 million contract with Seattle last offseason, but there is an out in the Pro Bowler’s deal this offseason. The Seahawks would take a $17.4 million dead cap hit by releasing Smith and could also look to trade the veteran.

The Chicago Bears just locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft but could be in the market to trade the selection with Justin Fields on the roster. Chicago has the potential to have two top-10 picks in 2024. The top selection comes as part of the team’s trade with the Panthers to move up to snag Bryce Young.

With USC star quarterback Caleb Williams potentially there for the taking, the Seahawks would be wise to at least explore what a blockbuster deal to move up to No. 1 would cost. ESPN’s Dan Graziano makes the argument as to why Chicago may consider trading the No. 1 pick for the second straight year.

“I do not know what the Bears will ultimately do in the lead-up to the draft,” Graziano wrote in a December 31, 2023 article titled, “Judging biggest overreactions for NFL Week 17.” “Fields has played well down the stretch, as the Bears appear to have rallied around embattled coach Matt Eberflus, possibly even saving Eberflus’ job. Trading away the top pick, amassing more picks and using them to build around Fields is a legitimate option. Some might even say it’s their best one.”

NFL Draft 2024: What Would It Cost the Seahawks to Trade for the No. 1 Pick to Land Caleb Williams?

The Seahawks will find it more challenging than the Panthers to move up to No. 1 in the coming months as a result of several factors. Williams has been widely regarded as the top prospect longer than Young was heading into the 2023 draft.

The Trojans star has taken a hit in recent weeks with USC’s struggles down the stretch. There was a time when Williams was being mentioned in the same category as prospects like Andrew Luck and Trevor Lawrence.

Carolina also had the No. 9 selection, while Seattle would be making more of a jump from their current No. 15 pick. Moving up for Williams would cost the Seahawks a premium.

Chicago received four draft picks and receiver D.J. Moore to move down nine spots. The Bears landed the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in 2023, a 2024 first rounder and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for the top selection.

What would it cost Seattle to land Williams? It would not be a surprise if Chicago is seeking three first-round picks (including Seattle’s 2024 selection) given what the team landed for Young. The Seahawks could also dangle Smith, but it likely makes more sense for the Bears to stick with Fields.

Keep in mind, the Seahawks are missing their second rounder as a result of the trade with the Giants for Leonard Williams. Yet, building around a quarterback on a rookie contract is a recipe for becoming a potential Super Bowl contender as Seattle experienced in Wilson’s early years.

Caleb Williams Is Being Labeled as a ‘Generational Talent’ Drawing Comparisons to Aaron Rodgers, Pat Mahomes & Russell Wilson

Smith’s late fumble against the Steelers was not the only reason why the Seahawks lost to the Steelers. It still proved to be costly, and Seattle has tasted what having an elite quarterback can do to the rest of the roster.

Russell Wilson’s play during his prime years helped elevate all positions just as the star benefited from playing alongside a top defense. ESPN’s Matt Miller reports Williams is being labeled as a “generational talent” by NFL scouts. The NFL draft analyst sees similarities in Williams’ game to Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

“Williams has been called a ‘generational talent’ by many NFL scouts and has received comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and a young Russell Wilson,” Miller detailed in a December 19 article titled, “2024 NFL draft QB class: Scouts on first-rounders, sleepers.”

“Quarterbacks with his arm strength, ability throw from multiple arm angles/platforms, field vision and mobility are rare — which is why he’s the overwhelming favorite among NFL scouts to be the first pick. His ability as a creator stands out most. His 82.3 Total QBR is good for 11th in the nation this season, and his 11 rushing touchdowns rank fifth among quarterbacks.”