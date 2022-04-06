Seahawks to Meet With Playmaking Quarterback: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are exploring taking a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft as the team is set to meet with Cincinnati standout Desmond Ridder. According to The Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks are scheduled to host Ridder with one of their 30 visits leading up to the draft.

“@GoBearcatsFB QB Desmond Ridder has a top-30 visit with the Seahawks next week, per source,” Schultz tweeted on April 6. “Ridder is the two-time reigning AAC POY and has already met with the Steelers and Panthers.”

Ridder is unlikely to be an option for the Seahawks at No. 9 but could be a consideration for Seattle with one of their two second-round selections. The signal caller is projected to be a late first or early second-round draft pick. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Ridder’s draft stock is on the rise.

“Desmond Ridder is a name that’s buzzing in league circles,” Fowler detailed on Twitter on April 5. “During team interviews, the QB made clear he plans to beat out a veteran in camp.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Under Ridder, Cincinnati Become the First Non-Power 5 Team to Make the College Football Playoff





Play



Desmond Ridder || UC Bearcats Quarterback || 2021 Highlights Desmond Ridder 2021 regular season highlights. 3,000 Passing Yards, 223 Completions, 342 Rushing Yards, 34 Total Touchdowns (1 Receiving TD). Ridder is a projected high rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video also do… 2021-11-27T18:43:54Z

While quarterbacks like Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett have generated the most pre-draft buzz, there is plenty to like about Ridder. The former Bearcats quarterback threw for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.9% of his passes during his 14 appearances in 2021. Ridder also added 355 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

The stat that matters more is Cincinnati’s unprecedented success during the College Football Playoff era. Ridder led the Bearcats to an undefeated 13-0 regular-season record in 2021 before falling to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl.

The quarterback led Cincinnati to become the first team outside of a Power Five conference to make the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati went a remarkable 44-7 during Ridder’s four seasons with the program. Ridder has true dual-threat capabilities as evidenced by posting a 4.52-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

The Seahawks May Need to Trade up to Land Ridder

Desmond Ridder is a name that’s buzzing in league circles. During team interviews, the QB made clear he plans to beat out a veteran in camp. That, and Malik Willis’ first-round positioning, from @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/Tb6aMGwWsz — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2022

If the Seahawks pass on Ridder at No. 9, Seattle may need to trade back into the first round to have a chance at the Cincinnati quarterback. With two second-round selections at their disposal, the Seahawks are in a prime position to trade up to snag one of the remaining quarterbacks on day one of the draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay has Ridder as the third quarterback selected in his latest mock draft with the Bearcats star going to the Lions at No. 32.

“Ridder isn’t a sure thing, and he has too many ball-location misses, but his strong arm, good mobility and high-end ability to read the field make him an intriguing pick to cap off Day 1,” McShay wrote on April 5.

ESPN’s Matt Miller sees the Seahawks upgrading their pass rush at No. 9 and potentially considering Ridder with one of their second-round picks.

“I would say try to get one of the top pass rushers first,” Miller said on Seattle Sports’ “Mike Salk Show” on March 31. “Let’s say Thibodeaux, because I actually like him at nine. I think in round two, you could walk out of there with Desmond Ridder, the quarterback from Cincinnati, who I think fits them really well.”