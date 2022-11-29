Seahawks Gush Over ‘Terrific’ New Quarterback Option

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is playing his way into being an intriguing NFL quarterback option, and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has admittedly taken notice. During his November 28, 2022 radio show with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk,” Carroll noted that he believes Penix can become an NFL quarterback.

“Oh, I think he’s terrific,” Carroll remarked. “I saw him earlier in the year. I was there at the Arizona game [on October 15]. He’s poised, he’s strong, he’s accurate. He’s got a good system. He’s got receivers that can make the plays for him, too. It’s really impressive. I think he’s doing a great job.

When asked about whether Penix has an “NFL arm,” Carroll revealed that he believes the Huskies star will be playing on Sundays. This is likely to have Seahawks fans wondering if Carroll and general manager John Schneider could look to keep Penix in Seattle.

“Oh, I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Carroll added. “He’ll be challenging somebody, someday.”

Penix Is Projected to Be a Mid-Round NFL Draft Pick

Play

#BeLikeMike x #Penix4Heisman – Top 10 Touchdowns of 2022 Michael Penix Jr., is the #1 Quarterback in the nation. The Heisman candidate led the country with 4,354 passing yards (1st in the nation) with over 27 completions per game (3rd in the nation). The Huskies put up over 370 total yards per game (2nd in the nation). #BeLikeMike x #Penix4Heisman 2022-11-28T22:00:18Z

Penix threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 66% of his passes during 12 appearances in the 2022 regular season. The dynamic quarterback also added a career-high four rushing touchdowns proving to be a threat with his legs when needed.

Thanks to revised NCAA rules, Penix is technically a junior despite playing in five seasons and will be eligible to return to Washington for an additional season. If Penix’s rise up draft boards continues, it may be hard for the quarterback to bypass the NFL in 2023. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes Penix has played himself into being a mid-round pick.

“For Washington, fifth-year senior QB Michael Penix Jr. had very little attention paid to him over the summer, but he is forcing scouts to reevaluate their initial thoughts,” Brugler wrote on November 23. “Even though his mechanics aren’t picture-perfect, Penix is a confident passer with the arm strength to sling the ball all over the field and challenge tight windows. His veteran awareness is another important strength to his game because he can identify vulnerable matchups pre-snap and understand where the pressure is coming from. He needs to continue to improve his decision-making and placement, but he has been impressive this year and worked his name into the mid-round mix.”

A Mid-Round QB Could Be the Sweet Spot for the Seahawks’ Offseason Plans

Play

College Football's Passing Leader 🔥 Michael Penix Jr 2022 Highlights Thanks for watching! So far through 9 weeks Michael Penix Jr is College Football's passing leader in terms of yards. 2022-10-26T00:46:58Z

The early indications are that the Seahawks would like to re-sign Geno Smith to a long-term contract, but the team’s recent skid could call this plan into question depending on how the season ends. Through the first 12 weeks, the Seahawks would have the Broncos’ No. 4 pick as part of the Russell Wilson trade as well as their own No. 16 selection in the 2023 NFL draft. This would potentially put them in contention to land a top quarterback prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Smith’s play gives the Seahawks flexibility to address other positions, like adding an elite pass rusher, with their first two picks. Under this scenario, Seattle could still use one of their three day-two selections to draft a quarterback like Penix to develop behind Smith. Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk believes Penix may get drafted sooner than many project.

“I’ve watched him over the course of the season. He’s a pro,” Salk detailed on November 28. “I think he’s gonna be a good pro. I would absolutely draft him if my team needed a quarterback. I would feel very comfortable drafting him,” he said. “Probably not in the first five or 10 picks or the first round – the injury concerns are probably going to crop up, right? I mean, isn’t the second round where you generally get first-round talent with concerns, question marks, etc.?”

“He looks to me like an early second-rounder. Probably not a first-round guy, but if somebody falls in love with him and needed a quarterback, it wouldn’t shock me … I don’t think he’s a third- or fourth-round pick. I think he’s a second-round pick to a team that says, ‘Yeah, I’ll take a chance on that and give up a second-round pick and see if I can develop him.’ … Why wouldn’t you want him in the second round?”

Penix’s Injury History Could Prompt the QB to Slide in the Draft

Michael Penix Jr. with a nice turkey hole throw! pic.twitter.com/UInN5VUZIQ — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) November 27, 2022

Why is Penix not being mentioned among the top quarterback prospects? Penix’s injury history could contribute to the quarterback being available later than some of the other top signal-callers. Prior to joining Washington, Penix dealt with multiple season-ending injuries at Indiana including two torn ACLs.

Carroll was candid in his assessment of Penix, but this does not necessarily mean the quarterback is on the Seahawks’ radar. All this has 2023 shaping up to be one of the most interesting Seahawks’ drafts in recent memory and could be even more intriguing if Penix turns pro.