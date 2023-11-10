Seahawks Predicted to Land Fan Favorite Quarterback

The recent play of Geno Smith prompts plenty of Seattle Seahawks rumors about the team’s future at quarterback. One intriguing name to watch is Washington star Michael Penix Jr.

Even before Smith’s struggles heated up, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso admitted to being “enamored” with the idea of Penix taking over for the veteran. The analyst had the Seahawks taking Penix with the No. 25 pick in his October 25, 2023 mock draft.

“I’m enamored with the idea of Penix learning from Geno Smith after taking over,” Trapasso wrote.

Penix is the No. 4 quarterback taken in this mock draft with USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy all going inside the top 10. Seattle selecting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft got a bit more complicated after the team traded their second rounder to the Giants for Leonard Williams.

Seahawks Rumors: Michael Penix Is a Quarterback to Watch Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The Heisman front runner makes some sense for the Seahawks for a few key reasons. First, Penix is likely to be available late in the first round when Seattle is projected to pick.

This puts less pressure on Penix to have to play immediately. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard makes the argument for Penix being a name to watch for the Seahawks.

“When [former Washington coach] Chris Petersen says in 47 years of watching college quarterbacks that he’s never seen anyone like him, that’s not a recency bias. That’s watching the tape,” Huard detailed on a November 8 edition of “Brock and Salk.”

“… Penix makes [plenty of throws] that nobody else makes. I’m talking deep corner routes and deep out routes from one hash, which, by the way, you don’t have in the NFL. You never have those kinds of spaces because of the hash-mark distances, so he literally does not have a throw within 60 yards he can’t make on a football field. So keep watching Penix.”

Pete Carroll on QB Michael Penix: ‘He’s Poised, He’s Strong, He’s Accurate’

MICHAEL PENIX JR, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE⁉️ A Heisman-worthy play from the Huskies QB 🔥 📍@NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/BTncZaLfuq — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2023

The move would obviously please Seahawks fans who are also Washington supporters. Through the first nine games of 2023, Penix has thrown for 3,201 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 69.4% of his passes. We also know that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is an admirer of Penix’s game.

“Oh, I don’t think there’s any doubt [Penix is an NFL quarterback],” Carroll noted during a November 28, 2022 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk.” “He’ll be challenging somebody, someday.”

What does Carroll like about Penix’s play? Carroll used the terms poised, strong and accurate to describe Penix. Keep in mind, this assessment came before Penix made a major leap with his play in 2023.

“Oh, I think he’s terrific,” Carroll remarked at the time. “I saw him earlier in the year. I was there at the Arizona game [on October 15, 2022]. He’s poised, he’s strong, he’s accurate. …Got a good system. He’s got receivers that can make the plays for him, too. It’s really impressive. I think he’s doing a great job.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Could Move on From Geno Smith as Soon as 2024

After this saying it’s not all on one player, Pete Carroll said of Geno Smith’s 8 turnovers in 4 games: “Yeah, I am concerned about that.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HKmXZzQtt6 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 5, 2023

Smith signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Seahawks last offseason. The Pro Bowler’s eight turnovers in the last four games has prompted questions about his long-term future.

Seattle has an out in Smith’s deal this offseason but would take a $17.4 million cap hit by releasing the quarterback. Seahawks rumors will continue to heat up if Smith is unable to bounce back soon.