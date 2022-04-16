NFL Execs Predict Likely Seahawks Trade: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be the talk of the NFL with plenty of speculation about what the team will do at No. 9. CBS Sports Jason La Canfora provided an interesting nugget about the Seahawks from his discussions with NFL executives.

Seahawks fans should keep their eyes on Seattle potentially trading down from No. 9 with the Vikings mentioned as a possible partner. Minnesota holds the No. 12 pick allowing the Seahawks to keep a high selection while adding more ammunition for later in the draft.

“If both of the top quarterbacks are gone by the time the Seahawks pick at 9, several execs told me they believe the odds of a trade down are very high,” La Canfora wrote on April 15, 2022. “The Vikings are clearly in the market for a top corner, and jumping up to 9 would likely allow then to secure one of the top two (Gardner or Derek Stingley, Jr), and Seattle at 12 could very likely still land one of the top pass rushers on the board plus keep securing much needed additional draft capital (even after the Russell Wilson trade). It’s a potential draft scenario to keep an eye on.”

NFL Execs Expect the Seahawks to Consider a QB at No. 9

It is also notable that NFL execs expect the Seahawks to consider a quarterback at No. 9, despite the team’s insistence that they are comfortable with Drew Lock and Geno Smith. La Canfora’s report projects a scenario where “both of the top quarterbacks are gone” at No. 9 triggering the Seahawks trading down. Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett are expected to be the top signal callers selected in the upcoming draft.

The Seahawks have plenty of additional holes to fill on the roster if the team opts to pass on a quarterback in the first round. Cornerback, pass rush and the offensive line are all potential needs for the Seahawks at No. 9 or wherever they end up selecting on day one. The Seahawks have rarely picked high in the first round under the John Schneider-Pete Carroll duo, but the front office has shown a preference to trading down to acquire more draft picks.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Is a Possible Target for the Seahawks

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler projects Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, LSU corner Derek Stingley and Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson as the top non-quarterback options for the Seahawks at No. 9. In his latest mock draft, Brugler predicts the Seahawks will land a lockdown corner with Stingley, a player once projected to be a top-five pick.

“Another rebuilding franchise, the Seahawks could go in a number of different directions such as offensive tackle (Charles Cross) or pass rusher (Jermaine Johnson), and quarterback should never be ruled out,” Brugler explained on April 14. “But Stingley is another logical option both in terms of talent and team need.”

Despite Carroll’s affinity for secondary players, the Seahawks have tended to address the position in the later rounds. Stingley’s production at LSU waned since snagging six interceptions in 2019 as the corner failed to register a pick during his last two seasons. Given Carroll’s connection to former LSU head coach Ed Oregeron from their USC days, the Seahawks would have plenty of intel on Stingley heading into the NFL.