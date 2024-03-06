Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks a Near 5,000-Yard ‘Fearless’ Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have not exactly endorsed Geno Smith as their forever quarterback, but there is a good indication the two-time Pro Bowler will be the team’s QB1 in 2024. This may not prevent the Seahawks from seriously considering taking a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL draft.

The top three quarterbacks are expected to be long gone by the time the Seahawks are on the clock at No. 16. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye all have the potential to land inside the top-five picks. Even J.J. McCarthy is now moving up mock drafts and is a potential top-10 pick.

One interesting scenario could be Seattle moving down in the draft with their eyes on Washington Huskies star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has great familiarity with Penix after holding the same role with Washington.



CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has the Buffalo Bills moving up 12 spots to select LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 16. The Seahawks slide down to No. 28 where the team secures their quarterback of the future in Penix.

The analyst labels it as a trade for Seattle to “acquire picks” but does not specify what the Seahawks net in return for moving down by a significant margin. A look at Pro Football Focus’ trade machine shows Seattle could acquire sizable assets with such a move.

One option has the Seahawks landing the Bills’ second-round (No. 60) and third-round (No. 99) selections in addition to No. 28. Buffalo may be hesitant to trade two consecutive day-two picks.

Another option could be to send a third or fourth rounder to Seattle in 2025 instead of their No. 99 selection in this year’s draft. Either way, the Seahawks get a quarterback who can sit behind Smith while still netting additional high draft picks to build out their roster.

Seahawks Rumors: Could Seattle Trade Down for a QB Allowing the Team to Gain More Assets?

Play

Often times, teams have to pay a premium to trade up to land a quarterback. This scenario has a lot of appeal as the Seahawks add a potential starting quarterback while gaining assets.

“When asked in recent weeks, the Seahawks haven’t issued a full-throated long-term endorsement of Geno Smith … but they didn’t do it a year ago either, and Smith went on to have another spectacular season,” Wilson wrote in a March 6, 2024 mock draft. “But if the team loves one of the QBs in this class, everything’s on the table. I’ve long thought Michael Penix Jr. played like a first-rounder during the 2023 season, and he looked sharp during combine drills, too.

“The injury history is a concern, yes, but in this mock draft, the Seahawks trade down, acquire picks, and get Penix Jr. on the fifth-year option.”

Potential Seahawks Target Michael Penix Jr. Is Drawing Comparisons to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The question marks around Penix have centered around his injury history, but it is hard to argue with the quarterback’s production. Penix threw for 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes in 2023.

The early buzz during the NFL Combine is Penix received positive medical evaluations in Indianapolis. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Penix’s NFL outlook to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL analyst labels one of Penix’s strengths as “fearless[ly] attacking far-sideline buckets between corner and safety.”

“Penix has plenty of arm but needs to work with more consistent timing between the numbers to eliminate unnecessary contested throws,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Penix. “He’s a pocket passer who was ineffective in 2023 when defenses were able to crank up the heat and make him move his feet.

“Playing in a shotgun-based spread attack might give him his best chance to succeed, but he needs to prove he can thrive outside of the Washington offense and stay free from injury.”