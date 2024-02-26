Ex-Seahawks Key Running Back Goes Viral for Retirement Decision at 31

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis is calling it a career. Davis took to X to announce his decision to retire from football after sitting out the 2023 season. The longtime NFL running back revealed this decision on his 31st birthday.

“As I turn 31 today, I sit back and look on my NFL career and how thankful I am to be apart of a brotherhood,” Davis noted in a February 19, 2024 message. “This game has allowed me to make a lot of friends and memories. I’m grateful for every organization in NFL. With that being said I’m retiring! ✌🏾”

Davis’ social media post has already eclipsed one million views. Davis played two seasons for Seattle including 2018, one of the best statistical years of the running back’s career.

The former running back posted 112 carries for 514 yards and 4 touchdowns in 15 appearances (including two starts) for Seattle during the 2018 season. Davis also added 34 receptions for 214 yards and a TD through the air. The rusher left the Seahawks for the Bears during free agency in 2019.

Former Seattle Seahawks Running Back Mike Davis Last Played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022

The playmaker did not play for an NFL team last season. Davis last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, appearing in eight games. The longtime veteran played for a total of six different teams during his eight NFL seasons.

“Mike Davis stint in Seattle was a fun time,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar noted in a February 19 message on X. “Slept On celebration was very fitting too.”

Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald Wants to Lean on the Team’s Rushing Attack

Davis was part of a Seahawks team that was heavily reliant on the rushing attack. The veteran shared a backfield with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.

As for the current Seahawks, it remains to be seen how the new offense will shake out under head coach Mike Macdonald. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb believes Macdonald will want to lean on the team’s run game.

“I think when you look at what we did, probably more specifically at UDub [Washington] over the last two seasons, we were accentuating the positives,” Grubb told reporters during a February 15 press conference. “And there’s three receivers that are probably going to get drafted this year.

“And so, I think moving the football through the air was a logical choice. We are going to be a physical team in Seattle and over the years that’s something that we’ve certainly done when the components all matched up. We ran the ball very effectively, and I look forward to it,” Grubb continued.

“I think that when you have an established run game, it makes calling those other plays, the auxiliary plays off of it, a lot easier, honestly. It’s when you don’t have the presence of a run game that things can get really tricky.”

Seattle has no shortage of running backs with Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet headlining the backfield. It will be interesting to see how Macdonald utilizes these backs in different ways in Grubb’s offensive system.