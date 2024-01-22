Ex-Seahawks Coach Joins Bears Amid Seattle’s Coaching Search: Report

As expected, the Seattle Seahawks will have a new offensive coordinator next season as the team’s former assistant Shane Waldron is joining the Chicago Bears. Waldron will work with Justin Fields or potentially a rookie quarterback as the Bears hold the No. 1 pick.

“The Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed in a January 22, 2024 message on X. “Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB.”

Under Waldron, the Seahawks averaged 21.4 points per game in 2023 which ranked No. 17 in the NFL. This came after Seattle boasted a top-10 offense in 2022 with 23.9 points per contest. Waldron has appeal given his ties to the Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s coaching tree.

Seahawks Rumors: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Highlights List of Second Interviews During Coaching Search

With Seattle moving on from Pete Carroll, it also means most, if not all, assistant coaches are unlikely to return. The Seahawks coaching search is in full force with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn highlighting the list of second interviews.

“The Seahawks are setting up second interviews with head coaching candidates, including Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Raiders DC Patrick Graham, Giants OC Mike Kafka, Rams DC Raheem Morris and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, per sources,” Pelissero detailed with a January 21 X message. “There likely will be others too. A thorough process.”

Bears Rumors: Multiple NFL Teams Were Interested in Hiring Ex-Seahawks Coach Shane Waldron

As for Waldron, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that multiple teams were interested in hiring the former Seahawks coach. In addition to his ties to McVay, Waldron also deserves credit for helping Geno Smith revitalize his career.

“Bears coach Matt Eberflus was informing other candidates of his decision last night,” Breer noted in a January 22 X message. “Waldron was in the mix for a number of coordinator jobs, so Chicago’s ability to move swiftly and efficiently through its process was key.”

The Seattle Seahawks Have Been Linked to Former Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel

Another name to watch is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 18 that Seattle is among the teams interested in Vrabel.

NBC Sports’ Peter King believes Vrabel would be the best fit as the Seahawks next coach. Vrabel has an intriguing resume given he is a former Pro Bowl player and has coaching success from his Tennessee tenure.

“Don’t know where he goes, but if I were him, I’d want to partner with Seattle and GM John Schneider,” King detailed in a January 15 story titled, “FMIA Wild Card: Decibels in Detroit, Doubt in Dallas, Harmony in Houston.” “Excellent organization, smart GM. All Vrabel would have to do is coach a team with pretty good talent, knowing that Schneider has the money and experience to build a Super Bowl team—if they get the quarterback right.”