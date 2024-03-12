Seahawks Quarterback Bolts as Seattle Exodus Continues: Report

The Seattle Seahawks are losing another veteran in NFL free agency as Drew Lock is headed to the New York Giants, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Lock is going to a Giants team with plenty of uncertainty at quarterback. Starter Daniel Jones is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury.

“The Giants are signing QB Drew Lock, source confirms,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones detailed in a March 12, 2024 message on X. “New York is hopeful Daniel Jones is full-go by camp. Giants are also able to draft a QB with their first-round pick. There was interest in Lock from several other teams. NFL Network first on signing.”

The Seahawks are now in the market for a backup quarterback, but the bigger story has been the team’s quietness at the start of NFL free agency. Seattle has lost the following starters on the first two days of free agency: tight end Will Dissly, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and guard Damien Lewis. The Seahawks have also seen additional veterans like Lock, tight end Colby Parkinson and running back DeeJay Dallas all depart.

Lock’s deal with the Giants is a one-year, $5 million contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Seahawks News: Seattle Did Not Add an Outside Player on the First Day of NFL Free Agency

The Seahawks are one of just a few teams that have not signed an outside free agent nearly two days into the period. Instead, Seattle has focused on some of their own players.

The Seahawks agreed to terms with pass rusher Leonard Williams and tight end Noah Fant. Heading into free agency, Spotrac projected the Seahawks to have more than $48.6 million in cap space.

Seahawks Rumors: Potential Target Patrick Queen Has Agreed to a Deal With the Steelers

It is not just that the Seahawks are losing players, but the team is also missing out on free agents who are signing elsewhere. Seattle had been linked to Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen.

With Brooks departing, there had been some hope the Seahawks could snag the former Baltimore Ravens defender. Head coach Mike Macdonald had familiarity with Queen as the Ravens defensive coordinator. Instead, Queen is now off the board after agreeing to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport.

Seahawks Rumors: Is Seattle More Likely to Draft a QB After Drew Lock’s Departure?

Lock’s departure is prompting some speculation that the Seahawks could be more aggressive at finding a quarterback in the draft. ESPN’s Brady Henderson believes the Seahawks are now more likely to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

“The chances of Seattle drafting a QB, perhaps already high, just went up,” Henderson said in a March 12 message on X. “Still vets available to serve as QB2 behind Geno Smith, but they’ve viewed Lock as having starter upside. With questions about Smith’s long-term future, they need a potential heir and not just a pure backup.”

Even if the Seahawks draft a quarterback, the early signs are that Geno Smith will once again be the team’s QB1 in 2024. Yet, the selection of a quarterback in the first two rounds could call Smith’s future into question for future seasons.