Seahawks Could Make Move for Ex-Cowboys $50 Million Starter, Says Analyst

The Seattle Seahawks rumors suggest the team look for help on the offensive line with the team’s NFL playoff push in full force. Seattle has lost three straight games heading into their Week 14 showdown against the 49ers. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is urging the team to sign veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins.

The veteran most recently started 15 games for the Bengals in 2022. Collins was released by Cincinnati on September 12 and the vet has not played a game this season.

“The Seahawks’ offensive line has been banged up all year and has become a bigger issue lately as Geno Smith was sacked six times on Thanksgiving against the 49ers and the team placed Phil Haynes on injured reserve,” Holder detailed in a December 4, 2023 article titled, “NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Entering Week 14.” “Jason Peters hasn’t given Seattle the help in pass protection it was hoping he would, and Abraham Lucas is coming off an 11-week stint on IR.

“Even if Lucas is 100 percent now, Collins has experience playing guard to fill in for Haynes. The former Bengal and [Cowboy] is one of the Seahawks’ best options available to solve this problem and keep their fading playoff hopes alive.”

Potential Seattle Seahawks Target La’el Collins Was on a 5-year, $50 Million Deal With Dallas Cowboys Prior to 2022 Release

Collins is best known for his previous six seasons with the Cowboys starting 71 contests. Dallas released Collins in March 2022 freeing the team from a five-year, $50 million deal. This paved the way for Collins to sign a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bengals.

The veteran potentially gives the Seahawks a lot of experience with 86 career starts. Questions remain about Collins viability this season as the lineman sustained a torn ACL last December.

“Former Bengals’ OT La’el Collins, who missed training camp on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, passed his physical today with Dr. Neal ElAttrache,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed on x on September 25. “Collins expected to soon find work.”

Seahawks Rumors: Could La’el Collins Be a Boost for Seattle?

Collins earned a 57.9 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022. This is well below his 82 grade with the Cowboys in 2021.

The blame pie for the Seahawks offensive struggles continues to be debated by 12s this season. Geno Smith holding onto the ball, offensive play-calling and protection from the line all have room for improvement. Collins has been linked to both New York teams but has yet to sign with a franchise this season.

“Free agent OT La’El Collins worked out for the Jets, per the wire,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed with an October 10 X message. “Would be an interesting addition.”

The Seahawks could likely sign Collins to a team-friendly deal given the veteran’s ongoing availability. Whether Collins significantly improves Seattle’s offensive line is unlikely but could make sense if viewed as insurance for the team’s stretch run.

Seattle is hoping to see a boost in production with tackle Abe Lucas back on the field. Even if Collins could provide similar production to Jason Peters, it would still be worth exploring the move.