Proposed Seahawks Trade Lands Broncos 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

After a 1-4 start to the season, the Denver Broncos appear to be on the verge of having a fire sale which could give the Seattle Seahawks an opportunity to reunite with star pass rusher Frank Clark. Seattle selected Clark with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and the veteran spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks front office opted to trade Clark to the Chiefs in 2019 as the defender was seeking a lucrative contract extension. Denver is hoping to move Clark, and few teams have shown a willingness to reunite with players quite like Seattle. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggests that the Seahawks could land Clark for just a 2024 sixth-round pick.

“The last Broncos-Seahawks trade went pretty well for Seattle, so why not go back to the well? Just about everybody on the Seahawks racked up a sack in the win over the Giants in Week 4, but no playoff team will ever complain about having too many pass-rushers,” Barnwell wrote on October 12. “Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe are going to be regulars when healthy, and safety Jamal Adams will hopefully add something to the rush in his unique role when he returns. However, Seattle could always stand to add another viable edge rusher.”

The Denver Broncos Will Either Trade or Cut 3-Time Pro Bowler Frank Clark: Report

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Clark will not play another game for the Broncos as the franchise will either trade or release the pass rusher. The defender signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with Denver this offseason.

“Frank Clark’s days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources,” Yates tweeted on October 12. “Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon.

“It’s the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago. Clark agreed to a restructured deal yesterday, giving back $1.686M in guaranteed salary.”

The Seattle Seahawks Would Land Frank Clark on a Minimum Salary

Chiefs’ DE Frank Clark needs three sacks in tonight’s Super Bowl LVII to become the NFL’s all-time postseason sack leader. pic.twitter.com/W27HQw8cle — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

It is worth noting that Clark was a free agent this past offseason, and Seattle did not sign the three-time Pro Bowler. There is one key factor that could prompt the Seahawks to have a change of heart. Clark restructured his deal which would mean the pass rusher would be playing for Seattle, if acquired, on a minimum salary.

“Keep an eye on this one: The Broncos and DE Frank Clark agreed to a pay cut that takes his $3.5 million base salary down to the minimum the rest of the way $841k), sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo detailed on Twitter. “Clark gave back $1.679 million in base pay as part of the restructure.”

Frank Clark Has Just 2 Tackles for the Denver Broncos This Season

The latest on Frank Clark with @MikeGarafolo on The Insiders on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ynlcxh4H9u — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 12, 2023

Clark has made a minimal impact in Denver notching just 2 tackles in two appearances. The veteran posted 39 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 8 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 15 starts for the Chiefs in 2022. Clark has been part of the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl runs.

Seattle’s defense has been improved this season but having a plethora of pass rushers heading towards the playoffs would be a good move to make, especially considering the low cost.

“Clark’s résumé is well-known to the Seahawks, who originally selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft,” Barnwell added. “His habit of leveling up in the postseason also requires little introduction; he has averaged about 8.2 sacks and 18.2 quarterback knockdowns per 17 games during the regular season, but he has put up 13.5 sacks and 20 knockdowns across 17 playoff contests.

“With Clark due $874,000 over the remainder of the season, he is an easy addition for Seattle as it hopes to do battle with the 49ers in the NFC West. (ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Broncos plan to move on from Clark.)”