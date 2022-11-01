Seahawks Linked to Possible Reunion With $13.5 Million AFC Player: Report

The Seattle Seahawks may look to bring back a familiar face at the NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Brady Henderson believes Seahawks fans should keep their eyes on a possible reunion with Jets pass rusher Jacob Martin.

“NFL’s trade deadline is 1 p.m. PT. Seahawks have plenty of 2023 draft ammo, with extra picks in the first, second and fifth rounds,” Henderson said in a series of November 1 tweets. “Not as much in the way of cap space — around $3M. @JFowlerESPN reported they’ve made CB Sidney Jones available. That would free up a little money. @RichCimini named Jets OLB Jacob Martin — the ex-Seahawk — as a possible trade candidate. I haven’t heart Martin connected to Seattle of late, but I do know they tried to sign him in March. Making ~$1.5M. Could use OLB help depending on Darrell Taylor/Darryl Johnson timelines.”

Martin Started 14 Games for the Texans in 2021

Jacob Martin celebrating sack No. 1 of the season in style 💯 @JacobSpeaks_ pic.twitter.com/rabAmBsBcY — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 11, 2020

The Seahawks selected Martin in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Martin played in 16 games for Seattle in 2018 notching 10 tackles, eight quarterback hits and three sacks. The linebacker started 14 games for the Texans in 2021 posting 23 tackles, six quarterback hits, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 17 appearances.

Martin inked a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets over the offseason. The veteran has a team-friendly $1 million salary for 2022, but this number jumps up to $4.25 million next season.

Seattle Is Looking at Possible Trades for Jones: Report

It remains to be seen whether the Seahawks will acquire a player, but the team is exploring possible deals for former starting cornerback Sidney Jones. According to NFL Network, the Seahawks have “received some calls of inquiry” for Jones. The corner has fallen out of the team’s secondary rotation as a result of stellar play from rookie duo Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen along with veteran Mike Jackson.

“Veteran corners are tough to find, and Jones has plenty of experience,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo detailed on October 30. “He’s not expensive ($1.277 million for the rest of this season) and could fill a quick need for a CB-needy team. Seattle has received some calls of inquiry here.”

A Trade for a Defender Is the Most Likely Seahawks Trade

.@_Tariqwoolen has been showcasing some stellar play early. Let's break it down. Film Session presented by @surface pic.twitter.com/8Nfl4fBPM1 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2022

If the Seahawks do make an acquisition, bolstering the team’s defense makes the most sense. Seattle’s defense has been much improved in recent weeks but still ranks near the bottom for the season. The Seahawks are giving up 24.9 points per game which ranks 27th in the league. With Seattle in contention to win the NFC West, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pondered whether the Seahawks could make a significant move.

“I’m not so sure that would stop Carroll and general manager John Schneider from making a move to compete for a divisional title,” Barnwell wrote on October 27. “There’s probably nothing drastic in the cards given the cap situation and uncertainty surrounding the Denver pick, but this is the same organization that has made two of the most shocking trades in football over the past three seasons. Anything and everything is perpetually on the table.”