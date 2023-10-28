Seahawks Urged to Trade for $29 Million Ex-Pro Bowler: ‘Terrific Addition’

The Seattle Seahawks rumors are swirling ahead of the October 31, 2023 NFL trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top potential trade targets for each NFL team and has an interesting name for the Seahawks to pursue. The NFL analyst is pushing Seattle to make a call about Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White ahead of Halloween.

“Now only a game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to make some serious noise this season,” Knox wrote on October 27. “Seattle’s offense hasn’t been as consistent as it was a year ago, but its defense is 12th in points allowed.

“Adding another versatile piece to that unit could help give Seattle a championship-caliber defense. The Seahawks should try to see if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are willing to move off of do-it-all linebacker Devin White, who will be a free agent in the spring.

“White is a tremendous coverage linebacker who can chase down ball-carriers and pressure the quarterback. He’d be a terrific addition to a linebacker rotation that already includes Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.”

NFL Rumors: Devin White Requested a Trade From the Tampa Bay Buccaneers During the Offseason

Seattle’s linebacker position was strengthened this offseason after the reunion with Bobby Wagner, but there is still room for improvement as the team hopes to make some noise in the postseason. Seattle also has to make a final decision on Jordyn Brooks’ future who will be a free agent in 2024 after the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option.

White is in an interesting situation as the defender requested a trade this past offseason before patching things up with Tampa Bay. At the center of the previous conflict is White seeking a new lucrative long-term contract extension.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Selected Devin White With the No. 5 Overall Pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Devin White interception radio call pic.twitter.com/l1t5wzaUAM — Nick Sitro ✌️ (@nicksitro) January 18, 2021

White is playing on a fifth-year option the Bucs picked up on his rookie deal giving the star an $11.7 million salary for 2023. The defender signed a four-year, $29.3 million contract with Tampa Bay after being the No. 5 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. Since White was a first-round pick, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to add a fifth-year to his deal.

Through the first seven games, White has notched 47 tackles, 2 pass deflections and an interception in 2023. White has consistently graded low with Pro Football Focus earning a 46.3 (out of 100) through this stretch.

Seahawks Rumors: Would Seattle Be Willing to Sign Devin White to a Lucrative New Contract?

Interesting play design by #Seahawks with a counter toss and tight end crack block. Live, I thought Noah Fant missed his block (I mixed this play up with another one later in game…) but this was simply Devin White being too damn athletic and not being fooled at all. pic.twitter.com/G62km255RI — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 15, 2022

White still has an impressive resume playing a key role on the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run during the 2020 season. The linebacker had a career-high 140 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery during the title run. White was named to the Pro Bowl the following season.

The question is whether the Seahawks are willing to give up future draft capital and sign White to a new deal. Spotrac projects White’s market value to be a four-year, $80 million contract.

It is hard to imagine the defender landing this given the declining linebacker deals around the league. The Seahawks rumors are sure to keep buzzing ahead of the trade deadline.