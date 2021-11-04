Cryptic Tweet Fuels Rumors of Seahawks as Landing Spot for Star WR

Rumors continue to swirl that Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Cleveland Browns is coming to a close prompting some speculation that the Seattle Seahawks could be a potential landing spot if the star receiver is released.

Daniel Mogg, who is the chief creative officer for Russell Wilson’s company West 2 East Empire, posted a photo of the quarterback with Beckham as rumors heat up about the receiver’s future with the Browns. Mogg is also the co-host of Wilson’s popular DangerTalk podcast.

“Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home,” NFL Network’s Mike Silver tweeted on November 3.

After failing to pull the trigger on a trade by the deadline, the Browns have excused Beckham from practices for the two subsequent days, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

The Seahawks Are One of Just a Few Teams Who Have Cap Space to Add OBJ

It remains to be seen if the Browns will release Beckham, but the Seahawks are one of just a few teams that have enough cap space to claim the wideout. If Beckham is claimed, the team would have to pay the remaining portion of his $14.5 million salary for this season and be on the hook for the rest of his five-year, $90 million contract that runs through 2023. SB Nation’s Bern Buchmasser pointed out that the Seahawks are one of nine teams that could claim Beckham without having to restructure any of their current players’ deals.

“Per Over The Cap, only 9 teams have enough cap space right now to fit OBJ in without any follow-up moves/restructures: Jaguars ($28M) Eagles ($21M) Broncos ($15.5M) Seahawks ($13.4M) Panthers ($11.8M) Football Team ($11.4M) Chargers ($11.1M) Steelers ($10.8M) Bengals ($9.7M),” Buchmasser tweeted.

The Seahawks Are No. 10 in the Waiver Claim Order

Logistically, do the Seahawks have a realistic chance at landing Beckham if the Browns cut ties with the star? The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported the Seahawks sit at No. 10 in the waiver claim order, meaning there would be nine other teams that would have a chance to claim Beckham before Seattle.

There is little doubt Wilson would be in favor of the Seahawks adding Beckham, as indicated by Mogg’s tweet. Wilson has been vocal about the Seahawks adding controversial receivers in the past, most recently with Antonio Brown in 2020. Given Wilson’s recent unhappiness with the franchise this offseason, the front office could feel pressure to make a big move, especially given their slow start. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar is skeptical that the Seahawks would claim Beckham even if he becomes available.

“The Seahawks probably won’t claim OBJ (if he’s cut) because of the salary, even tho they have the money to make it work,” Dugar noted on Twitter on November 3. “That’s just not how they kick it at that particular position, I don’t think. But man…”

After Beckham was traded to the Browns in 2019, Wilson expressed disbelief over the deal and admiration for the wideout.

“Wow, I was definitely shocked by the Odell move,” Wilson noted in March 2019, per New York Daily News’ Kristie Ackert. “In sports especially, also in the NFL in today’s age, a lot of crazy things happen. To see Antonio (Brown) go to the Raiders, obviously, and Odell leaving New York and going to Cleveland … Cleveland will have a good squad. It’s a process as fans and me being a player, most fans forget it’s a business, it’s part of the process.”