Pete Carroll Reveals Starter at QB After Seahawks’ Win Over Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks are set at quarterback following their 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Drew Lock kept the Seahawks’ playoff hopes alive with a gutsy 92-yard drive to give Seattle their first win since November 12, it’ll be Geno Smith who starts for the Seahawks once he’s healthy, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

“Carroll says no question Smith starts next week if he’s healthy. ‘Oh yeah, Geno’s our starter.'”

Smith has missed the past two games due to a groin injury. However, he was actually active for the team’s game against the Eagles, only to be declared a backup once the game started.

Carroll revealed why they decided to make Smith active despite not starting him.

Via Condotta:

“Carroll says they decided to dress Smith because he showed enough that he could have played if they needed him,” writes Condotta.

Drew Lock Makes History With Seahawks’ Game-Winning Drive

There’s little doubt that Lock helped save the Seahawks’ season with one of the best game-winning drives in recent memory. According to OptaStats, Lock became the first quarterback since Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers back in 1992 to lead a game-winning drive while down by at least four points with under two minutes remaining while leading a game-winning drive of at least 90-plus yards — and throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Tonight the @Seahawks' Drew Lock: -Got the ball down 4+ pts with under 2:00 left

-Led his team on a game-winning 90+ yard TD drive

-Capped it off with a 25+ yard TD pass The last NFL QB to do that was Brett Favre on September 20, 1992 – the last game he ever came off the bench. pic.twitter.com/bkRFV3Dmdm — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) December 19, 2023

During the Seahawks’ final drive, Lock went 5-of-10 for 92 yards along with the game-winning TD pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As Pro Football Focus further notes, Lock was sensational in the fourth quarter, going 8-for-14 for 112 passing yards with a touchdown.

While Lock helped the Seahawks overcame a fourth quarter deficit — they were down 17-10 — against the defending NFC champions, it’s worth noting that it was a struggle for Seattle’s offense all game long prior to the final drive. The Seahawks had mustered just 206 yards of total offense and Lock had thrown for just 116 yards before their final possession.

There’s little doubt that Lock created one of the best memories in Seahawks franchise history with his game-winning drive — the Seahawks’ playoff chances increased to 49% with the win — but Smith isn’t losing his job over one major moment created by Lock.

It’s worth noting this was Lock’s first win as a starting QB since Week 14 of the 2020 season. He had lost his past seven starts as a starting QB.

Why Seahawks Are Sticking With Geno Smith

As much of a struggle as it’s been for Smith this season — 6-6 record this season, an 89.1 passer rating compared to a 100.9 passer rating last season — he likely remains Seattle’s best option at quarterback. It’s worth noting that in his most recent game — a 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys — Smith threw for 334 passing yards and posted three touchdowns against a top five-ranked defense.

Carroll has already made it clear that Smith will have a full week of practice and start in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic:

“Pete Carroll reiterates on SeattleSports that Geno Smith will have a full week of practice and play against the Titans,” writes Dugar.

With the Seahawks’ strength of schedule easing big time over the remaining three weeks, Smith will be given an opportunity to lead Seattle to a playoff appearance for the second consecutive season. The Seahawks’ opponents winning percentage is .357 — the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Titans — which is the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.