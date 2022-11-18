Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks a $150 Million Star Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks could be the perfect landing spot for one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

As proposed by Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, the Seahawks could be an ideal destination for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Following the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 17, Green Bay’s record is now 4-7. The defending NFC North champions face an uphill battle in making it back to the postseason, with three of their remaining games versus teams with at least seven wins.

In Cowherd’s pitch, the Packers could find it logical to move Rodgers and his large salary — he’s due an annual average salary of over $50 million and will have a cap hit of $59 million in 2025 — after going through a disappointing season this year. As Cowherd points out, there might be only one team — the Seahawks — that is capable of absorbing Rodgers’ contract.

“What is a team that can handle his cap hit,” asks Cowherd. “They just nailed a draft and they have a ton of draft picks next year. The Seattle Seahawks literally don’t have to pay their tackles or Kenneth Walker for four more years. The Seahawks don’t have to pay their top corner for four more years or their edge rusher. If Seattle has a good draft, they can afford Aaron Rodgers’ cap hit.”

Seahawks Give Up a First and Second-Round Draft Pick

Cowherd explains what Seattle would have to offer in order to acquire Rodgers in a trade.

Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life “Pete Carroll is 70,” explains Cowherd. “He may not like it, but Geno Smith can be better than CJ Stroud. The only place that works is a team that has young stars you don’t have to pay. Seattle has two star tackles and a star running back. You don’t have to pay them.” “They have a star corner, a rusher, two guards,” Cowherd continues. “You don’t have to pay them. Just go to Green Bay and say, ‘you give us Aaron.’ What does Green Bay need? They need multiple picks, they need more players. Seattle goes, ‘we’ll give you a first, we’ll give you a second and we’ll take the money.'”

Cowherd argues that Seattle — who already possesses an extra first and second-round draft pick as a result of their trade for Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos — could afford to give up high draft capital for Rodgers.

Seahawks Want to Re-Sign Geno Smith

The Seahawks are currently one of the top contending teams in the NFC with a 6-4 record. Starting quarterback Geno Smith will be a free agent, but the team has stressed its desire to re-sign the veteran.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“Geno Smith, the surprise starter who has elevated himself into the MVP conversation, takes his Seattle team to Germany today to face the Bucs,” reported Rapoport on Sunday, November 13. “Sources say the hope for the organization is that Smith is their QB into the future, as well. In fact, the Seahawks want both QBs back — Smith and backup Drew Lock. They have yet to make an offer to Smith, who’s set to be a free agent in 2023, to extend his contract, and those talks will happen after the season.”

The 32-year-old has been one of the league’s biggest surprises, leading the league in completion percentage and ranking within the top six in touchdowns and passing yards.

However, Seattle could aim for Rodgers if contract talks don’t go as planned with Smith. Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP who was voted the league’s third-best player during the offseason.

This is definitely a wild scenario. But considering we’ve seen Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning in a Broncos uniform and Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, never say never to the idea of Rodgers as a member of the Seahawks.