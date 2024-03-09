Proposed Trade Sees Seahawks Land 2-Time Champion QB

The Seattle Seahawks could consider acquiring an interesting piece at quarterback.

As proposed by Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit, the Seahawks could be a “potential” trade destination for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones is currently being shopped by the Patriots in trade talks and he’s likely seen his last days as a member of the organization as they enter a new era with head coach Jerod Mayo.

Hines argues that the Seahawks could make sense as a trade destination to use Jones as a potential backup. However, he warns that Seattle’s lack of Day 3 picks — one each round — could make it hard for them to acquire Jones.

“Geno Smith is set to return to Seattle this year, but the 34-year old has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract following the season,” writes Hines. “Perhaps general manager John Schneider — who worked with Eliot Wolf in Green Bay — looks to add a younger backup in Jones this offseason. If Seattle is interested, however, they currently only have one pick per round on Day Three to negotiate with.”

Mac Jones Has Declined Drastically Since Rookie Season

Jones was an accomplished quarterback coming out of the University of Alabama, winning two national championships — one as a starter at the conclusion of the 2020 season — leading to the Patriots selecting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

However, the star has fallen from Jones’ resume over the past two seasons. He made an immediate impact during his rookie season, showing command and efficiency of the Patriots’ offense while leading them to a playoff berth. To top it all off, he was named as a Pro Bowl alternate and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after throwing for 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions for a 92.5 passer rating and 67.6% completion rate.

Fast forward to present day and he’s won just eight games over the past two seasons after winning 10 during his rookie season. Furthermore, he was benched during the 2022 season before being benched for good during the 2023 season in favor of Bailey Zappe.

While playing for his third offensive coordinator during his three years in New England, Jones suffered through his worst season to date while throwing 10 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a 77.0 passer rating. His passer rating ranked second-to-last among all starting quarterbacks in 2023. Furthermore, his interception rate ballooned from 2.5% during his first two seasons to 3.5%. It became clear his confidence and play declined in 2023 as he was on a shorter leash when it came to his job security.

Geno Smith’s Future With Seahawks is Uncertain

While Geno Smith’s future in Seattle past this season is uncertain, the Seahawks have committed to Smith being with the team for the 2024 season. However, as Seattle moves into a new era with Mike Macdonald as the head coach, they’ve refused to commit to Smith as the starting quarterback for this season and beyond.

When asked about if he’s made up his mind on who’s the starter for the 2024 season, Macdonald answered without committing to Smith as the starter.

Via Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic:

“The first thing that I want you to know, and everybody to know, is that as an organization we’re always looking, we’re always trying to figure out what’s best for the team all the time,” Macdonald said during an interview with Seattle radio station 93.3 KJR. “We’re always going to try to make the best decisions for the team. I’m excited for Geno to come in here and start playing and start working and meet coach – I mean, he’s met Coach Grubb – but to get with Ryan and get with [QB coach] Charles [London] and to go to work. I don’t want you to feel like I’m dodging this answer but that’s what I’m excited about, for him to come in here and start to build this team the way we envision building it.”

When factoring in that the backup quarterback of the past two seasons, Drew Lock, is a free agent, the Seahawks could be looking for new blood at quarterback. That’s where Jones could potentially fit in.

The potential cost of acquiring Jones would be a fifth or sixth-round pick, according to The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

If the Seahawks lose Lock in free agency, a fifth or sixth-round pick wouldn’t be much to acquire a former Pro Bowl quarterback who has 42 career starts to his name.