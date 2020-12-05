Seahawks Reveal ‘Emergency’ Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks do not plan on finding themselves in the same situation as the Denver Broncos did when they were scrambling for a quarterback as a response to all of their signal-callers landing on the COVID-19 list. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed the team has a detailed plan just in case the franchise is ever without both Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

Danny Etling is on the Seahawks practice squad, and Carroll added that the team is taking further steps to make sure he is separated from the other quarterbacks. If the Seahawks were also without Etling, Carroll pointed to tight end Jacob Hollister along with rookie running back DeeJay Dallas as potential emergency options.

“We have got a couple guys that can do different things,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk’s Curtis Crabtree. “You would be surprised at the versatility of some of our guys. Jacob Hollister has quarterback background, DeeJay (Dallas) has quarterback background and we have some surprises as well. Those are the guys that would jump in for us if we needed it.”

The Seahawks Are Keeping Danny Etling Separated From the Other Quarterbacks

The Seahawks’ plan goes back to the offseason when Carroll discussed having the quarterbacks separated during meetings as a COVID-19 precaution. Carroll noted that the Broncos’ situation has heightened their awareness that the Seahawks need a number of contingency options. The Seahawks coach explained the team has “stepped forward” with isolating Etling from his teammates.

“We have been in the conversation of this for a long time and we actually kicked into a new gear just by the — I hate to say we had to wait to see something bad happen — but we have stepped forward in terms of taking care of Danny,” Carroll noted, per Pro Football Talk. “So to make sure that he is apart from the other QB’s so if we had, heaven forbid, some kind of a circumstance, he would not be considered connected to those guys. So in essence he is separated from the QB’s for now. And he has done a fantastic job to this point where we trust that he can go to all the meetings, all the, virtually, stay with us, he’ll work out and all that kind of stuff, apart from those guys and we’ll keep him available. So that is our guy. ”

DeeJay Dallas & Jacob Hollister Are the Seahawks’ Emergency Quarterback Options After Etling

Wilson has been incredibly healthy during his NFL career, and Carroll is hoping this continues with No. 3 as the only player under center for the Seahawks for the rest of the season. Carroll is sure to have plenty of volunteers to play quarterback if there was an outbreak at the position, but the Seahawks coach identified Dallas and Hollister as the players with previous experience. ESPN’s Brady Henderson described Hollister’s particularly impressive high school achievements before he went on to become an NFL tight end.

“Both played quarterback in high school,” Henderson explained. “Hollister began his college career at that position and was Oregon’s Class 5A Player of the Year in 2011 after completing 62% of his passes for 37 touchdowns and three interceptions as a senior while leading Mountain View High to a state title.”

