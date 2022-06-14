Seahawks QB Trade Comes Down to One Thing, per Insider

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to different quarterbacks in trade rumors all offseason. However, according to one national insider, a potential trade is going to come down to one thing if general manager John Schneider is going to make a move.

Albert Breer from The MMQB made a guest appearance on The Mike Salk Show with Seattle Sports 710 AM to talk about Seattle’s quarterback position. When discussing the possibility of a trade, Breer said that the potential for a move came down to just one thing.

“To me this really comes down to Drew Lock, and what you think of him coming out of the spring,” Breer said. “I would think after nine weeks of the offseason program we would probably know it by now, and the fact that Geno Smith is still getting the lion’s share of the reps with the 1’s and will probably take the first snap of training camp if things remain the way they are, tells me really hasn’t broken through the way that they hoped.”

If Smith is still the established starter in the early stages of training camp, then the Seahawks could ramp up their efforts to trade for a more established quarterback.

Can Drew Lock’s Talent Help Him Become QB1?

While his NFL career may not have started off how we wanted with the Denver Broncos, Lock’s talent should help him compete in training camp for the starting job under center.

Lock was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Denver with the expectation of him becoming the team’s long-term starting quarterback. He was a flashy gunslinger at Missouri, even leading the FBS with 44 passing touchdowns in 2017.

The 25-year-old’s rookie season got off to a slow start after suffering a thumb injury that kept him out until November. Once he returned, Lock was able to hold his own, leading the Broncos to a 4-1 record in five starts with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lock looked much worse in his second season in 2020, leading the NFL with 16 interceptions despite only playing 13 games. He lost his starting job last season to Teddy Bridgewater, only starting three games before being traded to the Seahawks this offseason.

The flashes have been there at times, and Lock is hoping that a fresh start in Seattle can help revive his career.

Potential Seahawks QB Trade Targets

As the Seahawks prepare for training camp in July, the two biggest names linked to the team at quarterback are former Cleveland Browns No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Seahawks have remained interested in Mayfield throughout the offseason, but the Heisman Trophy winner’s massive salary has made it difficult for the Browns to move him. There was some speculation that the Seahawks were closing in on a potential Mayfield move after the team cleared significant cap space by restructuring Shelby Harris’ contract.

Garoppolo is still waiting to be traded while he rehabs from offseason shoulder surgery. A trade within the division to Seattle seems unlikely, but ESPN’s Louis Riddick suggested that Seahawks could pursue Jimmy G if he’s released.

All of this will depend on how the Seahawks feel about the current quarterbacks on their roster, and whether or not they’re willing to give Lock a chance in 2022.