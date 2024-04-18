Former First-Round Pick Primed for Potential Reunion with Seattle Seahawks

A reunion could be in the cards between the Seattle Seahawks and their former running back, Rashaad Penny.

According to NFL reporter Howard Balzer, Penny paid a visit to his old stomping grounds on April 17.

Penny, 28, had a brief one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, producing a stat line not even worth mentioning in three games played.

Injuries plagued Penny’s career in the Emerald City. In five seasons, he played in fewer than half of the possible 99 games. He managed just 348 attempts for 1,951 yards and 13 touchdowns — definitely a bust considering Seattle selected him No. 27 overall.

The final straw was a broken leg, which Penny sustained in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He left for Philly via free agency five months later.

With Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh currently on the roster, running back isn’t a glaring need for Seattle. But adding depth, especially with an ex-Hawk, is never a bad idea.

Running Back Not an Urgent Need for Seahawks in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are set atop their running back depth chart with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, selected in the second round in 2022 and 2023. With Kenny McIntosh rounding things out, running back doesn’t present an urgent need in the NFL draft.

But Seattle loves itself some rushers, having selected at least one of them in seven of the last eight drafts.

“Drafting a running back in the second round in consecutive years, the Seahawks should have one of the premier one-two backfield punches in the league with Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet toting the rock in Grubb’s offense,” Corbin K. Smith of FanNation’s All Seahawks wrote. “Aside from Walker’s explosiveness and Charbonnet’s physical, downhill style complementing one another, the team will also be eager to see what soft-handed three-down back Kenny McIntosh can do after a knee injury held him out for most of his rookie season and limited him to special teams work in three games played. If those three players can stay healthy, few backfield stables offer more talent or versatility.”

Running back was ranked sixth of seven offensive roster needs for Seattle, given the departures of DeeJay Dallas and Bryant Koback.

“But while Schneider shouldn’t need to draft a running back in the first two days this time around, Dallas’ exit to join the Cardinals and Koback’s recent retirement leaves the Seahawks with minimal depth at a position where insurance is crucial. Considering the team has drafted at least one running back in 10 of Schneider’s 14 drafts at a helm, with at least four picks in the final four rounds, it would be unexpected if he doesn’t take advantage of a class that offers quality depth and versatile playmakers out of the backfield, including Troy’s Kimani Vidal and Oregon’s Bucky Irving.”

Better yet, Seattle could just bring Rashaad Penny back and call it a day. There’s no need to waste a draft pick on a rich position when there are so many holes to fill.