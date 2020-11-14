Rashaad Penny Posts Cryptic Tweet About Return

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has yet to play a snap this season as he continues to recover from an ACL injury that ended his 2019 run. Penny sent out a series of tweets with one indicating he was on the “home stretch” for his return, while another implied there may have previously been a setback.

“Home stretch. Thank You GOD,” Penny noted.

Penny could have also been referring to his injury as taking a step backward rather than anything to do with his rehab.

“Sometimes you have to take two steps back to take ten forward,” Penny added.

Pete Carroll on Penny: ‘He’s as Strong as He’s Ever Been’

During one of his Week 10 press conferences, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered a positive update on Penny’s status. Carroll noted that the team wants to see Penny pull off a wide range of movements before he is cleared to play this season.

“Rashaad, he’s doing all the same stuff,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He’s working out, he’s cutting. He’s as strong as he’s ever been, he’s at a good weight for him. It’s just a matter of when they feel and he feels that he’s got the confidence to go out there and bang those cuts. Being a speedster and a stop-and-start kind of guy, he’s got to get all that movement done before we can cut him loose out there.”

Carson & Hyde Are Still Dealing With Injuries

For the second straight season, the Seahawks are dealing with multiple injuries at running back as Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have both been sidelined for multiple games. It sounds like Carson has a better chance than Hyde to play in Week 10 against the Rams.

“Carlos practiced today and got work done for the first time in a bit,” Carroll explained, via Seahawks.com. “Chris is running today and tomorrow and is going to run on game day, see if he’s ready to go. We’re waiting as long as we can to help him out. We think Chris has a chance if we don’t overdo it early. That’s why we decided not to put him on the field today. He still worked out and ran and all of that.”

The Seahawks Recently Signed Alex Collins & Bo Scarbrough

The Seahawks have signed multiple running backs just in case Penny along with the other rushers continue to be sidelined. Seattle added Alex Collins and Bo Scarbrough in recent weeks, while DeeJay Dallas along with Travis Homer have received the majority of the snaps with the team’s top running backs injured.

The few clips we have seen of Penny running and doing on-field drills indicate he has made solid strides. From Penny’s tweets, it looks like we could see the running back return to play in the next few weeks. The Seahawks are hoping to have a healthy trio of Carson, Hyde and Penny heading into their postseason run, unlike last season when the team turned to a retired Marshawn Lynch in the playoffs.

