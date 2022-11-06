Recent Seahawks Starter Bolts for Deal With Raiders: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks starter has found a new home.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, November 6, former Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones is signing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, pending a physical.

“Former Seahawks’ CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source,” says Schefter.

Seahawks Released Jones After Failed Trade Attempt

The 26-year-old Jones was recently released by the Seahawks after Seattle failed to find a trade for the veteran at the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 1.

After he was traded to the Seattle by the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the start of the 2021 season, Jones started 11 of his 16 appearances with the Seahawks. As one of the few bright spots on a secondary that ranked second-to-last in pass defense, Jones produced 66 tackles and 10 pass deflections.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones produced a 70.2 defensive grade, ranking 26th among all cornerbacks with at least 10 games last season.

Following his solid 2021 season with the Seahawks, Jones inked a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the expectation that he’d start this season. However, rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant unexpectedly emerged as the starting cornerbacks during preseason. Making matters even worse for Jones is the fact that veteran Mike Jackson also beat out the former second-round draft pick.

Due to Jones falling down on the depth chart, he appeared in just three games this season. In fact, he appeared on just 45 defensive snaps — 21 percent of snaps during his three appearances. His limited role made him expendable following Seattle’s failed attempts at trading Jones.

As NFL Network reported on October 30 just prior to the deadline, the Seahawks had received some “calls of inquiry.”

“Veteran corners are tough to find, and Jones has plenty of experience,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said. “He’s not expensive ($1.277 million for the rest of this season) and could fill a quick need for a CB-needy team. Seattle has received some calls of inquiry here.”

The Seahawks are saving $40,000 per game in bonuses after releasing Jones, as noted by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

“Not a big surprise,” said Condotta. “Seahawks will save $40,000 in per game roster bonuses with Jones waived.”

Jones Once Considered ‘Highly Touted’ Prospect

As noted by SB Nation’s John P. Gilbert, Jones was once projected to be a first-round pick before tearing his Achilles.

“Jones, of course, was a highly touted prospect out of the University of Washington, but whose fortunes took a turn towards misfortune when he tore his Achilles tendon at his pro day in the lead up to the 2017 draft,” said Gilbert.

Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report points out Jones figures to step in to improve a Raiders defensive unit that is drastically struggling in the secondary. Las Vegas lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 after blowing a major lead.

“He now joins a struggling Raiders team that fell to 2-6 after blowing a 17-0 deficit en route to a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday,” said Kasabian. “Las Vegas entered Sunday allowing the second-highest quarterback rating in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference. The Raiders certainly hope Jones can help stop the bleeding on the back end after allowing Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence to complete 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards.”

Considering he was receiving little playing time in Seattle, Jones is sure to welcome the challenge — and increased playing time — of playing in Las Vegas.