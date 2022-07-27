Seahawks to Sign Ex-Ohio State Tight End, Cut Promising 24-Year-Old: Report

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves ahead of training camp including signing former Ohio State tight end Jake Hausmann, per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed. Seattle also waived former fifth-round pick Ben Burr-Kiven who had been a key player on special teams.

Burr-Kiven, known affectionately to fans and teammates as BBK, was waived by the Seahawks after failing to pass a physical. After playing all 16 games his first two NFL seasons, Burr-Kiven sustained a knee injury during the 2021 preseason and missed the entire regular season.

Burr-Kiven was also a fan favorite from his standout collegiate career at Washington. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed in June that Burr-Kiven was having another procedure done.

“Carroll adds that Ben Burr-Kirven and Jon Rhattigan also in this group,” Fox 13 Seattle’s Curtis Crabtree tweeted on June 9, 2022. “Said Burr-Kirven is going to have another clean-up procedure this week to address scar tissue to try and get some more flexibility back.”

The Seahawks Placed 4 Players on the PUP List

Dominant. Ben Burr-Kirven leads the nation with 1⃣0⃣8⃣ total tackles. The senior is the @TheLottTrophy Player of the Week. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/LIbQyT1g8Y — Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 24, 2018

Hausmann played two seasons at Ohio State and most recently was part of the Giants. New York waived Hausmann in May after the tight end was part of the practice squad last season. Hausmann joins a crowded tight end group in Seattle with new addition Noah Fant along with veteran Will Dissly leading the way. The Seahawks also have Colby Parkinson returning to a unit where offensive coordinator Shane Waldron places an emphasis on utilizing the tight ends.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks will begin training camp with four players on the physically unable to perform list. Cornerback Tre Brown, who is expected to be a key part of the competition in the secondary, headlines the group heading to the PUP list. Brown played just five games his rookie season as the corner battled injuries throughout 2021. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan, tackle Liam Ryan and rookie linebacker Tyreke Smith join Brown with the PUP designation.

Seahawks Cut Carson as the RB Is Likely Retiring

The most frustrating news came with Chris Carson failing to pass a physical as the Seahawks released the running back. Carson is expected to retire barring a miraculous recovery from neck surgery.

“It’s a big disappointment,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement. “We took it as long as we possibly could with him, he saw a number of specialists, but unfortunately he wasn’t able to pass our physical.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Carson will not officially retire “just in case his neck dramatically improves.” The Seahawks prepared for this scenario by selecting former Michigan State running back Ken Walker III in the second round as well as re-signing veteran Rashaad Penny.

“Chris Carson won’t make a retirement statement, just in case his neck dramatically improves,” Rapoport tweeted on July 26. “But this is where it stands. … And the #Seahawks, as they did with Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor and others, make sure he gets his money. Thus, the official designation.”

During an exclusive interview with Heavy on June 10, Carson admitted that there was “no timeline” for his return. The running back emphasized that he envisioned himself continuing to play football but all signs point to Carson’s neck not being where it needs to be in order to suit up.

“Oh, we still going right now,” Carson said at the time. “I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field.”