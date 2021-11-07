Seahawks Urged to Add 8-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks’ season has not gone as expected but the franchise is hoping to turn things around after returning from their bye week. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski suggested a move that could bolster the Seahawks pass rush by adding eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who is one of the top available free agents.

“Once again, the Seattle Seahawks defense started the season slowly,” Sobieski detailed. “They rank 31st in total defense. One of the primary culprits is a soft defensive interior. The Seahawks are 28th in rushing defense. The fact both Al Woods and Poona Ford are better run defenders than interior pass-rushers speaks volumes about the group. The entire defensive tackle rotation has managed one combined sack.

“The Seahawks worked out Geno Atkins in August after doctors cleared him from previous shoulder surgery, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. They didn’t sign him at the time, but they should now.”

The Seahawks Hosted Atkins for an August Workout

The Seahawks have already shown an interest in adding Atkins as the team hosted the former Bengals defensive tackle for a workout in August, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll raved about Atkins’ workout but the two-time All-Pro remains unsigned.

“Yeah, he went back home, but he had a really good workout and this guy’s been around a great deal,” Carroll explained during an August 24 press conference. “And he had some things we had to look at, some medical things we had to look at. So, it took some time to get it done, but he did work out for us and looked very good. He had a shoulder surgery last year that really, something he played with during the season and was able to get that repaired, a labrum tear. And he looked pretty good, so we’ll see.”

Atkins has not played this season and had eight appearances in 2020 before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury. The defensive tackle is three seasons removed from notching 10 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and 45 tackles in 2018. Last season, Atkins snapped his six-year streak of making the Pro Bowl.

The Seahawks Rank No. 25 in Sacks Heading Into Week 9

Seattle spent a great deal of resources on the defensive line this offseason, but the production has been underwhelming. The Seahawks re-signed Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa while adding former 49ers pass rusher Kerry Hyder. Defensive end Darrell Taylor also made his NFL debut after sitting out his entire rookie season with a leg injury.

The Seahawks are tied at No. 25 with just eight sacks this season. It is partly why the Seahawks are being pushed to add help with Atkins.

“When healthy, the 33-year-old Atkins can still be disruptive,” Sobieski added. “According to Pro Football Focus, he posted the third-highest grade among interior defenders last season despite taking on a backup role with the Cincinnati Bengals while playing in only eight games.

“Atkins may not be an every-down defender anymore, but he’s more than capable of stepping in and boosting the Seahawks’ lackluster defensive front. In doing so, he can rejoin Carlos Dunlap II after the two played 10-plus seasons together in The Queen City. The 3-5 Seahawks are still capable of securing a playoff spot with improved play down the stretch since only six NFC squads currently own a winning record.”